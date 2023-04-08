In England, coins from the royals mark Holy Thursday tradition

YORK, England -- At the Vatican on Holy Thursday, the Pope washes feet, in imitation of Christ at the Last Supper.

In England, the sovereign marks the occasion by giving away money. Shiny, silver, specially made coins that are struck by the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, South Wales.

The change is legal tender throughout the realm, but rarely spent. Coin collectors will pay far more than face value to obtain it. And recipients are typically loathe to part with it.

King Charles III traveled 200 miles north of London to York to worship and bestow Maundy Money on 74 men and 74 women -- one for each year he has lived.

Queen Camilla accompanied him, carrying flowers and shaking hands.

Kings have been handing out Holy Week money since at least 1213, when King John made a Royal Distribution in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, 17 miles northwest of York.

The money was intended to provide food and clothing to impoverished subjects.

The amount these days is minimal -- a fistful of change, really -- and the gift now goes to elderly, upstanding Brits instead of the unwashed masses.

England's rulers once washed feet as well -- rewashed might be the more appropriate verb. The medieval toes reportedly received a proper scrubbing beforehand.

Nonetheless, the royals didn't consider the occasion a highlight of Holy Week. It didn't survive to modernity.

But the money giving has continued to the present day.

For a time, the task was assigned to underlings, but George V took it on himself in the 1930s. His successors have followed suit.

Queen Elizabeth II attended Royal Maundy services throughout the country during her 70-year-reign, including at York Minster in 1972 and 2012.

The services were suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to covid-19. With his mother ailing, then-Prince Charles handled the task last year.

York is a historic see and The Cathedral and Metropolitical Church of Saint Peter, also referred to as York Minster, has been a center of devotion in Northern England since the 7th century. In the Church of England, the archbishop is second only to the archbishop of Canterbury.

York, tradition says, is the site where Constantine was proclaimed emperor by his army in 306, and a statue of him stands in the Minster Yard.

On Thursday, Brits young and old were eager to witness the Maundy Thursday spectacle.

"Maundy'' comes from "Mandatum'' -- Latin for "Commandment'' because it commemorates the day Jesus commanded his followers to love one another.

The church bells began ringing in York more than two hours before King Charles' arrival at York Minster.

Crowds -- and a few protesters -- packed the streets of the ancient city to greet their new king.

The bells stopped tolling briefly, at 10:47 a.m. In the silence that followed, a few demonstrators chanted, "Not our king."

The bells resumed ringing at 10:48, drowning out the hecklers until the start of the service.

Metal barriers kept the throngs at a respectful distance. Dozens of police officers were on hand, apparently armed with no more than tasers and collapsible batons.

They smiled and chatted with the onlookers.

Sara Smith, 65, said she'd never seen any of the Windsors before.

"It's interesting why they've chosen York. So many places to choose from," she said.

Smith was joined along the barriers by her daughter and three grandchildren. One of them, 7-year-old Elsie Davis, had insisted they come and greet their king, she said.

"That's his car! That's his car," Elsie shouted at 11:01 a.m. as the monarch's motorcade rolled into view.

Soon thereafter, the royal standard was raised over the cathedral.

Many of the onlookers waited three hours or longer in hopes of seeing Charles and Camilla.

Some carried Union jacks. A few were cradling flowers.

Kids got antsy after standing for all that time, but family members and law enforcement officials assured them that it wouldn't go on much longer.

"It will be worth the wait," one constable assured young onlookers.

Shortly after noon, the church bells rang out again and the king and queen walked along the barriers, greeting well-wishers for a good 10 minutes.

Elsie, with pink rabbit ears on her head and a red dragon stuffed animal in her arms, was able to shake her sovereign's hand. Her grandmother did as well.

"I'm really pleased I've come. I've seen him in real life. 'Tis something," Smith said.

The specially minted Maundy money distributed Thursday bears the image of King Charles III. (Image copyright The Royal Mint)



King Charles III greets well-wishers after services at York Minster on Thursday. The monarch distributed specially minted coins to 148 subjects and then spent 10 minutes shaking hands of those who had gathered outside. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





