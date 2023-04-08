Brandon Johnson, mayor-elect of Chicago, called it "quite frankly a historical moment where the first Black woman, LGBTQ, transitioned her administration to another Black man" after Mayor Lori Lightfoot hosted the traditional post-election session.

Terry O'Donnell, an Oklahoma lawmaker accused of abusing his power by amending state law so his wife could become a tag agent, saw the criminal charges against him dropped by the attorney general, who called the probe "political retribution."

Matt Simpson, an Alabama legislator and former prosecutor, said "1 gram can kill up to 500 people; 1 gram is not for personal use" as the state Senate unanimously approved a House-passed bill establishing harsher penalties for trafficking fentanyl, ranging up to life in prison.

Kristal Glover-Wing of Broussard, La., a former hospice service owner, was convicted on conspiracy and fraud charges in a $1.5 million Medicare scam involving patients who weren't terminally ill and didn't know they'd been signed up for end-of-life care.

Douglas Harpool, a U.S. district judge in Missouri, said his court is not a forum for "frivolous political disagreement" as he ordered two women who sued the Springfield school district over mandatory racial equity training to pay the district's $312,869 in legal fees.

Luis Garcia, a New York prison inmate, said "I have so much time in there [solitary confinement] that sometimes it feels like I'm never going to get out" as officials face a class-action lawsuit accusing them of routinely flouting the state's legal limits.

Keo Vanthan, immigration police spokesperson in Cambodia, said 19 Japanese men detained since January on suspicion of operating organized phone and online scams targeting people in their homeland will be deported back there.

Gary Knight, a police sergeant in Oklahoma City, said the investigation into a deadly shootout continues after three men were arrested in the clash between the rival Bandidos and Homietos biker gangs at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon.