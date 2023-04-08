Kansas legislators pass abortion ‘reversal’ bill

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Abortion opponents pushed a bill through the Kansas Legislature Friday to require providers to tell patients that a medication abortion can be "reversed" once it's started -- a measure that could face a state court challenge if its supporters can overcome the governor's expected veto.

Republican lawmakers pursued the bill even though experts dispute abortion opponents' claims about medication abortions.

Kansas' legal and political climate won't allow a ban on abortion, despite the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in June 2022 that states can outlaw abortion.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that access to abortion is a matter of bodily autonomy and a "fundamental" right under the state constitution. Democrats argue the measure defies a decisive statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights.

"The people of Kansas have spoken," state Rep. Christina Haswood, a Democrat from Lawrence, home to the main University of Kansas campus, said during Friday's debate. "They do not want us touching anything on abortion."

Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion groups contend the vote last year doesn't preclude "reasonable" restrictions. They contend that the "abortion pill reversal" measure only ensures that patients have information.

"They need to be knowledgeable about what can happen," Republican state Rep. Susan Humphries, of Wichita, during a debate last week.

In both chambers, abortion opponents were short of the two-thirds majorities needed to override a veto but enough absent lawmakers might have voted "yes" for an override to be possible. But even then, the measure still could be challenged in court by providers who believe it would force them to give patients inaccurate information.

Lawsuits have prevented Kansas from enforcing a 2015 ban on a common second-trimester abortion procedure and a 2011 law imposing extra health and safety rules for abortion providers.

Critics have said the study was flawed and couldn't show whether the women would have carried their pregnancies to term without progesterone. But abortion opponents said it's not improper to promote what is essentially an off-label use for progesterone.