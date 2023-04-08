Lesson from Tex

"What's the most important function of a newspaper?"

Leland W. "Tex" Plunkett, late, great head of Arkansas State University's journalism school when I enrolled there in 1968, enjoyed posing that question the moment he stepped into a freshman newswriting classroom the first day of a new semester.

Immediately, the obvious--to his students--answers were offered:

"To report the news accurately without bias." "To guide public opinion in positive directions." "To help improve the community." "To compile a record for history." Not in my particular class, but perhaps in another one, someone may have trotted out the old H.L. Mencken gem: "To comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

Tex (not even his students called him "Professor Plunkett") would just smile, say "Nope," or slowly shake his head from side to side until we ran out of ideas.

Finally, he'd enlighten us: "The most important function of any newspaper is to make money. If you don't maintain a profit, you can't accomplish any of those other noble goals."

Quite a wake-up call for a bunch of teenagers eager to change the world as soon as we got our diplomas.

I doubt Rupert Murdoch studied newswriting under Tex--or anyone else, for that matter. I'm positive none of the leading commentators on his Fox "News" Network did, because all of them either had not been born or were barely out of diapers by the time Tex retired a few years after I graduated from A-State. But somewhere along the way each embraced his news organization profitability advice. Alas, none seem to have gleaned any pointers about law, ethics, or accountability for practicing proper journalism that Tex and others also taught.

Neutral legal experts throughout the country have lifted their jaws off the floor before being able to comment that bushel baskets of internal written communiques among senior Fox personnel have created a slam-dunk case for the $1.6 billion lawsuit against the corporation by Dominion Voting Systems over demonstrably false allegations that Dominion conspired to "steal" the 2020 presidential election from Fox's once-and-probably-future idol, Donald Trump.

The memos, emails, and texts obtained through the discovery process in any lawsuit show everyone involved--including Murdoch--repeatedly acknowledging they knew Trump's fraud claims were unfounded. But, fearing the loss of viewers and advertisers (translation: money) to their even-more-far-right "news" competitors backing Trump, they agreed to keep pretending the conspiracy theory was true. Several even expressed disbelief and contempt regarding Trump.

This blows any chance to use the 1964 precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, which made it extremely difficult for public figures to win libel suits unless they could show "actual malice," proving allegations not only were untrue, but published or broadcast by an entity which knew they were false, or did so with "reckless disregard" for the truth. Admitting Fox knowingly broadcast lies also obviously negates its use of the principle of truth as an absolute libel defense, established in the legendary pre-Revolutionary War New York City case involving journalist John Peter Zenger.

About the only legal peg left for Fox to hang its case on (aside from hoping the Trump-dominated SCOTUS will scrap all U.S. libel law) is a variation of the 1988 ruling in Hustler Magazine v. Falwell, in which the high court determined a salacious cartoon the magazine published about televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr. was so outrageous and ridiculous that no reasonable person could believe it was anything but a parody, thus qualifying as "fair comment and criticism," a previously established defamation defense.

Fox attorneys have concocted a "crazy uncle" extension of the Hustler decision, singling out commentator Tucker Carlson--arguably the most egregious of the Fox hosts promoting the election-fraud hoax--asserting in legal filings (presumably with a straight face) that Carlson has such a notorious lack of credibility that no one should believe anything he says. One might think this would damage Carlson's ratings, but--Fox viewers being Fox viewers--the opposite has occurred.

Whether the lawyers decide to apply that critique to any of the other network personalities--not to mention Murdoch himself--remains to be seen. Belatedly, well after the suit was filed, the attorneys had Fox issue retractions and apologies for its "fake news," but its stolen-votes commentary continues, although to a much lesser extent than shortly after the election.

Meanwhile, the case plods towards trial, despite numerous motions by Fox to have it dismissed.

If Tex Plunkett were still around, he might make the observation that one highly effective way for a news organization to remain profitable would be to avoid getting sued for a billion-plus dollars, then responding by handing the plaintiff the combination to the company vault.

Doug Szenher lives in Little Rock.