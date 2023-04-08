Illustrious governor

There so many things to say about Sarah, and so little paper. Her genius at the LEARNS program is unbelievable. Children will not have to think or make judgments about history or present-day events. History will show how Africans were excited to come to the states as they had work with free room and board. The Civil War was only about a state's ability to secede.

Then there are books. Heaven help us that a child should read books that require one to think about unpleasant topics. This might allow readers to open their eyes about making judgments.

Same with television and movies. Must protect young minds from independent thought. Be sure and hide the funnies. Just this past week, Judge Parker featured a lesbian marriage.

And the bathroom threat. Do not let one of "those" students use the wrong toilet. How can it be prevented? A couple of ideas: Gender-check monitors at all restrooms. Even better, the name from their birth certificate tattooed on every left forearm.

Now, sadly: Sarah's "godfather" is in trouble. I expected she would rise to her broad-shouldered stance and stand by him. Alas, I have not heard one word of encouragement for him or rage from her against those nasty woke liberals. Where is the warrior who stood up to the media hordes?

As I said, so much about Sarah and so little paper.

GWENNETH PRICE PICARD

Little Rock

More mistakes found

Re Alan Eastham's recent letter on the Voices page, "Mistakes in editorial": I concur. I read the Democrat-Gazette every day and very often find misused words and grammar mistakes, and not just on the editorial side. The news side is the worst offender.

That's very disappointing in a professional publication. I get that a journalist's brain is often dictating faster than the fingers can type, and I do appreciate the hard work involved in getting a story out to those of us who still enjoy reading our news, but does no one proofread anymore before hitting send? And while copying and pasting might be faster, it doesn't guarantee accuracy, and someone else's mistake becomes yours. Ever heard of the Grammarly app?

LINDA MILLER

Searcy

Brought it on himself

So the GOP is crying crocodile tears over Donald Trump's first indictment, whining that it is all political. So what? His actions also appear to be highly illegal. Why shouldn't he have to face the music in court just like any other citizen? Seems to me the GOP, and Trump in particular, politicizes anything in American life if it benefits them.

Many citizens are troubled by the GOP politicizing our bodies, our schools, our libraries, our bathrooms, our medical care, just to name a few.

Donald Trump has only himself to blame for his myriad of legal woes. Members of the GOP better learn how to gird themselves for the many indictments yet to come in the aftermath of their reign of terror.

MELODIE MARCKS

Fayetteville

State talking turkey

I want to commend Bryan Hendricks, the outdoor writer for the paper. Bryan's column in last Sunday's edition about a bill in the House of Representatives was heartfelt. The bill was sponsored by Steve Unger of Springdale, Shad Pearce of Batesville and Kim Hammer of Benton. House Bill 1808 would upgrade many wildlife violations to a class D felony. The bill would help reduce illegal taking of wildlife in Arkansas; it is long overdue!

Bryan's comments are spot-on about the sacrifices Arkansas turkey hunters have had to make in recent years. A shorter season, midweek opening day, bag limit reduced to one gobbler the first week. Us turkey hunters have taken all this in stride and are supporting this effort.

I believe Jeremy Wood, the Game and Fish Commission Wild Turkey coordinator, has done an outstanding job managing the plan to increase wild turkey populations in Arkansas. One law introduced recently increases the penalty for baiting wild turkeys to a class 3 violation. A class 3 violation, if convicted, will allow the court to fine a person baiting wild turkeys up to $5,000 and 90 days in jail. I believe baiting wild turkeys has been a factor in the decrease of wild turkeys in Arkansas. Which led to the reduction in hunting opportunities mentioned by Bryan in his column.

I do not think this new violation and the fines have been communicated well enough. I am asking Bryan Hendricks and the AGFC to get the word out on these new baiting laws. Target social media, Sunday's paper, AGFC communications outlets. The season is a few weeks away; it is a good time now.

I will end and encourage all wild turkey hunters the best of luck this year and please purchase a Wild Turkey Stamp to help support Wild Turkey Management in our state. Continue to do your part, and report to the AGFC any illegal activity you encounter in the turkey woods.

ANDY BLACK

Fayetteville