Pregame:

The Razorbacks and rebels split yesterday's doubleheader with each game lasting the full nine innings.

Arkansas has won three consecutive regular-season weekend series against Ole Miss, including a road series win at Swayze Field in 2021.

Pitching matchup: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (4-1, 5.77 ERA) vs. Ole Miss RHP JT Quinn (3-0, 5.79 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Diggs DH

6. Slavens 1B

7. Cali 3B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS