Master gardeners set White Hall show

The 35th annual Jefferson County Master Gardeners Home & Garden Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

Admission is free and the event will offer activities for the whole family, including a kids' zone, according to a news release.

This year's show will feature vendors, speakers, plant sales, raffles and the Plant Doctor, who will provide free diagnoses of plant problems.

Master gardeners are horticultural-trained volunteers. They extend research-based information through demonstration and educational programs using horticulture best practices, strengthening communities and families throughout Arkansas, according to the release.

Master gardeners serve their local community by answering questions, researching specific problems, planting educational and therapeutic gardens, providing public speakers and much more.

Anyone with horticultural skills, a willingness to learn and a desire to help others is a prime candidate to be a master gardener. After a comprehensive training in horticulture, master gardeners have one year from the end of training to complete the agreed-upon volunteer time. The volunteer work is done within Jefferson County to assist area residents.

Master gardeners meet monthly for their business and educational session and throughout the month for garden work and community service.

To become a master gardener in Jefferson County, interested people can contact Jefferson County Extension Agent Timothy Wallace at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.