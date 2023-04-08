Medical contractor charged in sexual assaults of inmates

A man who worked as a medical contractor at the Pulaski County jail was arrested Thursday after he admitted to sexually assaulting inmates, authorities said Friday.

In an interview that was part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation, Luis Cervantes, 30, of Little Rock told a deputy that he had sex with an inmate, touched another one's genital area, and asked others about the size of their genitals, according to an arrest report.

Cervantes worked for Turnkey Medical, the company that provides medical services for the jail's inmates, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Cervantes also admitted to allowing inmates to use a vape pen he had with him during medical intake screenings, the report states, something he did between five and 10 times.

He did not appear to be facing any charges related to letting inmates use the device, although Burk said prosecutors may choose to add additional counts.

Cervantes faces felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault, records showed. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond Friday evening, the jail's online inmate roster showed.

He pleaded innocent in Pulaski County District Court on Friday morning, court records showed.