Motorcycle crash kills Memphian

A Memphis man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Green Forest on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Daniel Yez, 66, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson west on U.S. 62 about 4:50 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle and side-swiped a 2014 Toyota in the opposite lane, the report says.

The motorcycle went down after impact and threw Yez, fatally injuring him, the report says.

The driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.