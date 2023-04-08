



For "Star Wars" lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away -- Lucasfilm announced three new live-action films in the franchise Friday. The news, which includes the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey in one of the films, was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and also on the Star Wars website. Directing the movies will be James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kennedy brought the directors onstage for the announcement. Mangold's film will return to the dawn of the Jedi. Filoni's will be about the New Republic, and "will close out the interconnected stories told in 'The Mandalorian,' 'The Book of Boba Fett,' 'Ahsoka,' and other Disney+ series," the announcement said. Obaid-Chinoy's movie will focus on the events after "The Rise of Skywalker," and feature Ridley back as Rey "as she builds a new Jedi Order." Mangold directed "Logan" and the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Filoni helmed "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," and Obaid-Chinoy directed "Ms. Marvel" and "Saving Face."

Tulip lovers have a new variety to choose from, and it's named for Jill Biden. The first lady accepted her "Jill Biden" tulip from Andre Haspels, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United States, during a ceremony at his official residence this week. The flower is reddish orange with fringed petals. Biden delivered a toast and said she was honored to participate in the tradition. "In this happy time, let these tulips' dazzling orange be a reminder of the many springs our nations have shared, and be a beacon for the friendships we continue to strengthen today," she said. The Dutch have named tulips after seven U.S. first ladies, starting in the late 1800s with Frances Folsom Cleveland, the wife of President Grover Cleveland. Most recently, President George W. Bush's wife, Laura, accepted her tulip in 2004. Biden is known to enjoy freshly cut flowers and has a garden at the White House. The Dutch fondness for tulips dates to 1594, when botanist Carolus Clusius planted tulip bulbs in the garden at the University of Leiden, Haspels said. Since then, the Dutch have mastered the art of cultivating and growing many varieties of tulips. The country also exports more than 450 million tulip bulbs to the U.S. annually, he said. This week's ceremony was part of a Dutch Tulip Days celebration at the ambassador's residence featuring tulips and bicycles, two things his country's people are known for. "We feel very honored that Dr. Jill Biden is happy to have a tulip named after her," Haspels said.





First lady Jill Biden christens the “Jill Biden” tulip at a ceremony Wednesday during Dutch Tulip Days at the Dutch ambassador’s residence in Washington. (AP/Andrew Harnik)





