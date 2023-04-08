Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Former Attorney General Bill Barr; James Trusty, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Trusty; former Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press