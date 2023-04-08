Police beat: NLR man faces gun, drug charges

NLR man faces gun, drug charges

North Little Rock police on Friday morning arrested a man they say had drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop.

An officer pulled over a car driven by Akemeyan Parker, 20, of North Little Rock around 9:19 a.m. near 301 W. 50th St. because the vehicle had an expired temporary tag, according to an arrest report.

A woman who was a passenger in the car told the officer that she owned it, and the officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle while speaking to her and Parker, leading him to search the vehicle, the report says.

During the search, Parker told police there was a small amount of marijuana in the car, and the search recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen in Little Rock, a prescription bottle containing marijuana and suspected ecstasy, the report says.

The woman, who was released, told police she knew Parker had a gun but did not know about the drugs in her vehicle, the report says. Parker faces felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, theft by receiving of a firearm and drug possession as well as a misdemeanor drug possession count.

Parker was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday night, the jail's online inmate roster showed.