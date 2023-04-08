North Little Rock man sentenced to 30 years for 2022 homicide

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man has accepted a 30-year sentence for killing another man in a dispute over a dog.

Sentencing papers filed last week show Robert Lee Burnett pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for the prison term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton that requires him to serve 21 years before he can apply for parole. The plea agreement was negotiated by senior deputy prosecutor Barbara Mariani and public defender Brandy Turner.

Burnett, who had never been in serious trouble with the law before, was arrested about three hours after 33-year-old Willie Beanard Boyd III was fatally wounded in March 2022 at 4123 Turner St., the house he shared with his girlfriend. Burnett told investigators he had fired at Boyd, a father of three, in self-defense, but Boyd had been shot in the back and the police investigation determined that Boyd was unarmed when he was shot.

According to police reports and court records, Burnett was part of a group of men that Boyd's girlfriend, 23-year-old Jada Blakes, had asked to help her get her dog back from Boyd.

Blakes said she had just broken up with Boyd the day before the killing. She said she and her brother had gone to the Turner Street house to get her things. There was a confrontation at the house with Boyd so she and her brother decided to leave, Blakes said.

Blakes told investigators she wanted to take her dog, Jaden, but Boyd took the pet inside and would not come to the door when she tried to retrieve the dog but started throwing her clothes out a window, so she and her brother left.

Blakes said her brother, 26-year-old William Issac Wilson, took her to some apartments where they met up with some of Wilson's friends to get her pet back. She said they all went back to the Turner Street house in two cars.

Blakes, in the car with Wilson, said she saw Boyd with the dog, and she got out and retrieved the pet, telling investigators Boyd was shot then but she didn't see the shooting. She said she just wanted her dog back and did not want any violence.

The shooting was caught on video from a neighboring business. The recording shows the defendant with a gun getting out of the second car along with three other armed men, 21-year-old Kassius Jamal Smith of North Little Rock; Mark Avery Holman Jr., 19, of Maumelle; and Cameron Jacques Smith, 23, of North Little Rock.

The video shows that when the armed men got out of the car, Boyd turned and started walking away just before the defendant opened fire, followed by everyone fleeing the scene.

Burnett told police that Boyd had said he was going to get his own gun. The video did not have sound, but the recording shows that Boyd never approached the defendant or made any aggressive moves.