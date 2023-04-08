FOOTBALL

Titans, DL reach deal

New TenneseeTitans General Manager Ran Carthon has made his biggest move yet by agreeing Friday to a four-year contract extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, according to a person familiar with the deal. The Titans picked up the two-time defensive captain's fifth-year option for 2023 for $10.76 million last April. Simmons was the 19th pick overall in the 2019 draft, dropping to Tennessee after tearing his left ACL in February preparing for the draft. The 6-4, 305-pound lineman wound up starting seven of nine games played as a rookie in 2019, and he has started 54 of 56 games played. Simmons has been a Pro Bowl pick each of the past two seasons. He set a career-high with 8 1/2 sacks in 2021, and he finished second last season with 7 1/2 sacks, leading the Titans in sacks in five games. He also had nine tackles for loss with 43 quarterback pressures with 53 tackles.

Bengals' RB recharged

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati earlier this year. City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge "following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process" but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings "to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved." A warrant for Mixon was issued in February. A police officer's accompanying affidavit alleged that the 26-year-old pointed a firearm and told the victim: "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you." It said the altercation happened a few blocks from the Bengals' stadium on Jan. 21 -- the day before Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game -- but included no other details about the circumstances.

TENNIS

Top seeds hold form

No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula led the top four seeds into the semifinals at the Charleston (S.C.) Open on Friday. Pegula beat 12th-seeded Paula Bedosa 6-3, 7-6 (6) to complete the final four in the season's first clay-court event. Also advancing were second-seeded Ons Jabeur, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and No. 4 seed Belinda Bencic, the defending champion. It's the first time the top four seeds made it to the semifinals here since 2000 when Mary Pierce, Conchita Martinez, Monica Seles, and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario completed the feat. Pegula will face Bencic with Jabeur taking on Kasatkina today. Pegula continued her strong play this season with her fourth semifinal in six tournaments. She leads the WTA with 22 match victories.

BASEBALL

Braves' OF suffers injury

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has been placed on the injured list with a lower back strain. Harris, last season's NL Rookie of the Year, appeared to be injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base in Atlanta's 7-6 victory over San Diego on Thursday. Harris also hit the outfield wall in St. Louis on Wednesday while chasing a fly ball, but Manager Brian Snitker indicated the injury occurred on the slide. Harris left Thursday's game and was replaced by Sam Hilliard, who is starting in his spot Friday against the Padres. Harris knelt in pain for a few seconds after stealing the base. He played another inning in the field, but was replaced in the top of the fourth.

TRACK & FIELD

World champ suspended

Norah Jeruto, the Kenya-born runner who won world championship gold for Kazakhstan in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last year, has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of breaking anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday. A notice of charge has been issued against Jeruto, 27, for the use of a prohibited substance or method, according to an entry on the website of the AIU, which oversees doping cases in track and field. The AIU indicated the case involves her athlete biological passport, a mechanism for tracking competitors' blood values over a long period to flag up signs of possible doping. A provisional suspension means she cannot compete until the case is resolved.

HOCKEY

Quick goal sparks U.S.

Caroline Harvey scored twice, Abby Roque had a goal and three assists, and the United States thumped Switzerland 9-1 on Friday at the world women's hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario. Abbey Murphy set the record for the fastest goal ever at the tournament, scoring seven seconds in. She added two assists, while Cayla Barnes also had a goal and two helpers. Rebecca Gilmore, Gabrielle Hughes, Hannah Bilka and Amanda Kessel were the other U.S. scorers, and Nicole Hensley made 12 saves. Rahel Enzler spoiled Hensley's shutout bid halfway through the third period for Switzerland. Saskia Maurer stopped 45 shots.

United States' forward Abbey Murphy (37) reaches for the puck against Switzerland forward Lena Marie Lutz (71) during the second period of a game at the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

