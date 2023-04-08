One of nation's top '25 RBs sees family atmosphere at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Class of 2025 4-star running back target Jamarion Parker sees Arkansas as a family after making his third visit.

“I learned more about Arkansas being a family and how the community loves Arkansas,” Parker said. “I love Arkansas. They’re most definitely one of my top schools.”

Rivals rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 2 running back and No. 127 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class. Parker has been selected to play in the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla.

Parker, 6-0, 185 pounds, of St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep, has 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Missouri, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska, Colorado and Louisville.

Parker visited Arkansas last January and this January before visiting again Saturday. He explained why the Razorbacks are one of his top options.

“Like I said, it’s a family here,” Parker said. “The coaches are all energetic. If you’re one of the recruits they mess with, they’re going to recruit you and recruit [you] well.”

He made the visit with his teammates – sophomore defensive back target Antonio Parker, a cousin and sophomore quarterback Carson Boyd.

Jamarion Parker described Arkansas’ recruiting methods.

“They keep it real,” he said. “Keeping it real, making sure you’re good. [They] check on you and when you call them you’re comfortable talking to them.”

After his January visit, he said lead recruiter and running backs coach Jimmy Smith was someone he is “willing to trust with my college football career.”

“Me and Coach Smith are getting closer,” Jamarion Parker said. “I talk to him every once in a while. He's a good coach. He has a lot of great accomplishments. He lets me know and shows how much he wants me there.

“And whenever I'm done here, he makes sure I'm good.”

Jamarion Parker said he plans make his college decision before the summer.