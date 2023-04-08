OPINION | Judi Neal: Change seems sudden but hidden forces operate over time

Spring is flowering, and it's Easter weekend. I have this feeling in spring that time moves faster.

In the slow quiet of winter, it seems nothing much is happening, although we know that changes are happening slowly under the soil, under the cover of decaying leaves and under the blanket of snow. But we can't see it, and sometimes we can feel bogged down with a sense of stagnation. Nothing is growing, including us.

But in Spring, transformation happens quickly. Each new day is a delight for all the senses. One day the red bud tree has tiny little blooms. The next day the whole tree is ablaze in color. And did you know you can eat red bud blossoms?

One day, the male cardinal is looking for his soul mate. The next day the pair of cardinals is happily bringing nesting material into the pussywillow. Spring is full of alive colors, sounds and smells if we only remember to notice the changes each day. Each day is new.

It can happen on a personal level, too.

During a fallow season in our lives, we may lose our sense of calling. Then, in a moment of grace, it all becomes clear. Things that seemed separate suddenly appear connected and take on greater meaning.

That happened to me when I used to keep my spirituality private and separate from my work. One day in the midst of a crisis, I knew that spirituality was essential to all parts of my life, including work. From that day on, my life and work became richer and more meaningful.

Each of us is given the opportunity to see the transformation right before us, changes that seem to happen suddenly, but are the result of hidden forces operating over time.

My friend Kelli Parsons gave me the book "Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ's Childhood Friend." It is one of the best books I have read in a long time. Most of the book is a fictionalized account of Jesus's life from boyhood until his ministry during which he seeks how to prepare to be the Son of God.

He and his best friend Levi (Biff), spend time with the three wise men and learn important practical and spiritual lessons. In many ways, these twenty or so years that are never mentioned in the Bible are like a winter season. We do not see His growth. It is hidden in history. But then Spring comes, and the Jesus movement, based on love, begins to flower. The transformation of His message grows dramatically. Another brief winter storm arises in the trial and crucifixion, where his followers face a crisis of faith. But death is transformed into new life, and a message of love spreads throughout the land.

Whatever your religion or spiritual path, this season invites us to join in nature's story of renewal, life, love and hope. Just as the Lamb arrives in spring, we can celebrate each new day and be open to transformation.