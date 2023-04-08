100 years ago

April 8, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two heads may be better than one, when one is a sheep's head, but when both are pig's heads on the same pig, what then? The University of Arkansas Experiment Station is attempting to answer this question with its "double header" 20th Century pig, which was born with four eyes, two mouths, two "snouts," topped by only two ears. There are some that claim that a double-headed pig has the advantage over an ordinary pig because it could get twice as much to eat in the same length of time and thus make cheaper gains in weight and become ready for the market in half the time required by an ordinary pig. Prof. H. A. Sandhouse, head of the animal husbandry department, however, is of a different opinion and declined to let piggie eat at all. "We'll just pickle him for exhibit purposes," he said, and this he did, but not until piggie's picture had been taken.

50 years ago

April 8, 1973

No session of the legislature in the state's history has been so productive for the schools as the 1973 one, state Education Director A. W. Ford said last week. ... In addition to the largest biennial increase in teachers' salaries in the state's history, a 20 percent increase in teacher retirement benefits and completion of a statewide network of vocational-technical schools, Ford said, the legislature adopted four "basic educational reforms." They were public school kindergartens, a mandate to all school districts to educate handicapped children by 1979, free high school textbooks and a self-insurance plan for the public schools.

25 years ago

April 8, 1998

Little Rock city directors approved a $175,000 engineering services contract Tuesday for a design study on upgrading the downtown traffic signal system in conjunction with the state Highway and Transportation Department. ... The upgrading would be the first overhaul of the downtown traffic system in 20 years. The study will examine traffic patterns, pedestrian needs, traffic signal timing patterns and upgrading of traffic signal equipment, city traffic engineering officials say. The upgrading reflects residents' requests and maintenance necessary for the system, according to the ordinance authorizing the contract.

10 years ago

April 8, 2013

A bill that would codify the ability of a school district to adopt curriculum standards for an academic course on the Bible failed Friday to get out of a Senate committee. House Bill 1017 by Rep. Denny Altes, R-Fort Smith, lost on a voice vote in the Senate Education Committee. Similar legislation died in the same committee in 2011. The Arkansas effort coincides with a national trend to incorporate the Bible into public school instruction. ... But critics contend the bill is unnecessary because school districts already can offer academic, nonsectarian courses on the Bible, subject to Arkansas Department of Education approval. Singling out the Bible in law over other religious texts, such as the Koran, may expose the state to litigation over the establishment clause of the U.S. Constitution, they say.