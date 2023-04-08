Palestinian attacks kill 3, wound 7





JERUSALEM -- Palestinian militants carried out a pair of attacks Friday, killing three people and wounding at least seven as tensions soared after days of fighting at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site.

Israeli authorities said at least one person was killed and six were wounded when a car rammed into four people in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub.

The driver rammed into a group of people near a popular seaside park, police said. Israel's rescue service said a 30-year-old Italian man was killed, while four other people were receiving medical treatment for mild to moderate injuries.

Police said they shot the driver. The driver's condition was uncertain, but social media videos show a body on the ground beside an overturned car while gunshots ring out.

In a separate incident near a settlement on the occupied West Bank, two sisters in their 20s were shot to death and their 45-year-old mother was seriously wounded in the Jordan Valley, Israeli officials said. The women killed were British citizens, the Foreign Office said.

The family lived in the Efrat settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, said Oded Revivi, the settlement's mayor. Medics said they dragged the unconscious women from their smashed car, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.

No groups claimed responsibility for either attack.

The Hamas militant group praised the attack in Tel Aviv as a response to Israel's "crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and worshippers." Spokesman Hazem Qassem called the West Bank attack "retaliation for the crimes committed by Israel in the West Bank and the Al-Aqsa mosque."

The violence broke out after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem earlier in the week, sparking unrest in the contested capital and outrage across the Arab world.

Earlier in the day, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes had hit Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, sparking fears of a broader conflict. The strikes followed an unusually large rocket barrage fired at Israel from southern Lebanon.

Fighting on Israel's northern and southern borders subsided after dawn, and midday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem passed peacefully.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was calling up all reserve forces in Israel's border police "to confront the terror attacks."

Israel's military said its warplanes struck infrastructure belonging to Hamas militants that it accused of firing the nearly three dozen rockets that slammed into open areas and towns in northern Israel on Thursday.

There were no reports of serious casualties from the airstrikes, but several people in the southern Lebanese town of Qalili, including Syrian refugees, said they were lightly wounded.

In the Gaza Strip, Israel's military pounded what it said were weapons production sites and underground tunnels belonging to Hamas, which rules the Palestinian enclave. A children's hospital in Gaza City was among sites sustaining damage, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

After the retaliatory strikes, Israelis living along the southern border returned home from bomb shelters. Most missiles that managed to cross into Israeli territory hit open areas, but one landed in the town of Sderot, sending shrapnel slicing into a house.

There were no reports of casualties on either side of the southern border.

The Israeli military said everyone wanted to avoid a full-blown conflict.

"Quiet will be answered with quiet," said spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht. A Qatari official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the emirate was mediating.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured the site late Friday and vowed to catch the attacker.

"It's just a matter of time, and not much time, until we settle the score," Netanyahu said.

He said his Security Cabinet had passed a series of measures overnight.

"We acted in Lebanon, we acted in Gaza, we beefed up forces in the field," he said.

Jerusalem's holy site of Al-Aqsa sits on a hilltop sacred to both Muslims and Jews. In 2021, an escalation triggered by clashes there spilled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.

On Friday, over 130,000 worshippers poured into the compound for midday prayers, which ended without incident.

Police said security forces entered the holy compound after prayers in response to "masked suspects" who threw rocks toward officers at one of the gates. Israeli authorities control access to the area but the compound is administered by Islamic and Jordanian officials.

The unrest comes at a delicate time for Jerusalem's Old City, where Christians retraced the route Jesus is said to have taken for Good Friday, Jews celebrated the weeklong Passover holiday and Muslims prayed and fasted for Ramadan.

Information for this article was contributed by Abby Sewell, Jill Lawless and Joseph Krauss of The Associated Press.





A Lebanese man checks a power transformer that was destroyed Friday in Maaliya village in rare Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Israel retaliated in Lebanon and Gaza for Palestinian attacks. More photos at arkansasonline.com/48israel/. (AP/Mohammed Zaatari)











Gallery: Palestinian militants attack Israeli sites







