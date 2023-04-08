PB representative states he cast ‘yes’ vote in error

A state representative from Pine Bluff said Friday that he intended to vote "no" on a bill he believes would have ended affirmative action when he "inadvertently voted yes."

Senate Bill 71 failed in the House 51-27 after a Wednesday night vote, but Rep. Ken Ferguson, D-Pine Bluff, was recorded as one of the "yeas" when he says he worked with legislators on both sides of the aisle to try to defeat the bill. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, sponsored the bill, which passed in the Senate 18-12 before the House vote was taken.

"It was an emotional situation," Ferguson said. "It was about 9 o'clock at night, and we voted on over a hundred bills, so I was exhausted. The Senate bill [71] came up and it was not going to pass. So, in my excitement, I hit the green button when I jumped up. I tried to change it to 'no,' but the bell rang, meaning that it tallied the vote."

Ferguson said he contacted the House clerk in writing in hopes of amending the vote, but he is unsure of a timeline as to when it may be changed. He explained that state senators have an opportunity to change their votes, but House representatives don't and have to request a change to the House clerk, who records in a journal the representative's stated intent.

Ferguson announced his intent in a statement through Kymara Seals of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel. The bill, titled "To Prohibit Discrimination or Preferential Treatment by the State of Arkansas and Other Public Entities; and for Other Purposes," would have ended diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Arkansas, as well as hinder women and minorities "from receiving equal access to government contracts and economic opportunity" and hurt recruitment of minority educators, according to the statement.

Among some of the changes proposed in the bill include:

A portion of Arkansas Code Section 3-4-223 would have been amended from "When issuing a permit under Title 3 of the Arkansas Code, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division shall consider lack of diversity in ownership and financial interest in the geographic area at issue in the permit application" to read that the division "shall consider the benefit to consumers of competition."

The Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, which is authorized to establish an Equity Assistance Center, would have had the name changed to Equality Assistance Center and address complying with responsibilities in "desegregation and nondiscrimination," striking the term "civil rights" under state Code Section 6-10-111.

"The bill will not end discrimination," Ferguson said. "I spent 28 years in the human resources department for the city of Pine Bluff. If you want to end discrimination, you have to bring everyone to the table. I thought this bill raised some issues about Arkansas that Arkansas isn't about.

"Affirmative action is not just about minorities. It's about women and disabled persons. That bill could affect accreditation for some of our institutions. It just wasn't good."

A call to Sullivan's listed phone number wasn't immediately returned.

The statement through Seals stated that Ferguson regrets the mistake "and wants his constituents to know he understands the importance and historical significance of affirmative action and will continue to fight for equal rights for all Arkansas citizens."