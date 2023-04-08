Pittman, Williams promise aggression

FAYETTEVILLE -- No surprise that Sam Pittman describes new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams bringing "a very aggressive" defense to Arkansas.

Haven't heard yet a new defensive coordinator promising pacifism.

Not even the University of Pennsylvania's Quakers promote pigskin peace.

Barry Odom, Pittman's 2020-2022 defensive coordinator between head coaching stints at Missouri and now in Las Vegas at UNLV, often saved his aggression for the back end, only rushing three and dropping eight back in coverage.

Odom was declared an Arkansas genius his second Razorbacks game. One game after Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello stunned reigning national champion LSU, beating the Tigers 44-34 while passing for a SEC record 623 yards with five touchdowns, Odom's defense befuddled Costello into throwing three picks, one returned for a touchdown decisive in Arkansas' 21-14 first SEC victory since 2017.

Later less fortunate defensive results caused some pining for Odom applying more pressure with four-man fronts. Playing multiple defenses, Odom sometimes employed 4-man fronts but seldom felt he had the defensive line depth to play them extensively,.

Williams, a former All-SEC Auburn linebacker and former Auburn and University of Central Florida defensive coordinator, commits to playing four up front. Off what Pittman described of last Saturday's closed to media spring practice scrimmage, the new coordinator/linebackers coach has the depth to do it.

"We're in a whole different front on defense," Pittman said. "We're very aggressive. I believe that our defensive line has really, really improved. I think that has changed the mentality of our defense."

The depth most manifests on the ends. Zach Williams returned as a bonus covid year senior along with senior Jashaud Stewart.

A healthier, stronger Landon Jackson returns since his last year arrival transferring from LSU. Sophomore Nico Davillier returns plus senior transfers Trajan Jeffcoat via Missouri and John Morgan via Pittsburgh.

The numbers on the end should free versatile end/tackle Eric Gregory to play more tackle joined by veteran Taurean Carter, missing the 2022 season with a spring game knee injury.

In Tuesday's assessment of last Saturday's scrimmage Pittman said, "I thought Landon Jackson had as good a day as he's had since he's been here. I thought he was so impressive. I really like our defensive ends with Stew and Zack and Nico and John and of course Jeffcoat. Those guys - I think we're coming along. We're pretty talented there."

Their prowess on the ends doubtlessly enhanced because they matched against lesser experienced offensive tackles while old hand seniors Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham start inside at center and guard.

Pittman would have shuddered had the young offensive tackles dominated at this stage.

For even from 1999-2019 offensive line coach, Pittman fretted for the entire team if the offense, normally taking longer to mesh, performed spring practice well ahead of the defense.

"I've been on teams where the offense is ahead of the defense and you're just scared to death," Pittman said. "You're going, 'Oh my Lord. What are we going to do?"