PREP SOCCER: Jones scores two goals to carry Bentonville West past Rogers Lady Mounties

CENTERTON -- Just in case anyone has forgotten, Bentonville West is still the defending state champion in Class 6A.

Rogers was reminded of that after Bentonville West defeated the Lady Mounties 2-0 Friday in 6A-West Conference play at Wolverine Stadium. Tianna Jones scored both games on a free kick in the first half and after a great individual effort in the second half.

Rogers came into the game with a 7-1-1 overall record that included a 4-3 victory over Fort Smith Northside earlier this week. Bentonville West is in a rebuilding mode after losing eight players from last year's state championship team. But the Lady Wolverines are still dangerous with athletes like Jones, who led West with 21 goals and nine assists as a sophomore last season.

Jones provided her team with a two-goal lead when she outfought a couple of Rogers defenders and scored with 24:07 left in the match.

"One thing that helps me a lot is that we do a lot of strength training in the weight room," Jones said. "I kind of held one player off with my back and rolled it over. All I had to do then was punch it in because the [goal] keeper was on the wrong side of the goal."

Bentonville West has been slowed by injuries to key players, another factor in its .500 record (5-1-1, 1-1 6A-West) at this point in the season. But Friday's win should serve as a confidence-booster for the Lady Wolverines heading into conference games on Tuesday at Fort Smith Northside and against Bentonville on Friday.

"We've had injuries to 12 players this year and we really haven't recovered emotionally and physically from it," Bentonville West coach Kerry Castillo said. "But this win, boy, it replaces all of that. It took everyone tonight to get this win and they had to fight for it. They needed that. They needed to see the result of what happens when they play as a team."

The highlight in the first half came after Rogers goal keeper Torrey Martindale was issued a yellow card and had to leave the field after crashing into a Bentonville West player about 20 yards from the net. Bentonville West was awarded a free kick and Jones blasted a shot past a substitute goalie to give Bentonville West a 1-0 lead.

Both teams had shots on goal during the regular portion of play in the first half but no one could put the ball into the net.