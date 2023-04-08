Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has an Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday, a traditional service at 9, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11. Both services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. Lenten series ends Sunday on the musical "Les Miserables." (501) 225-9231.

Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 5601 Arkansas 15, Sherrill, will celebrate men and women's day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at firstlutheranlr.com. Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday, with breakfast and fellowship following. Flowering of the Cross at 9:30 a.m. and Easter Festival Service with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. (501) 372-1023.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, has an Easter communion service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. (501) 504-6899.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, services at 10 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams its worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. A live, in-person Easter service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with special music by choirmaster Stephen Cross. Light refreshments following. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., which are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, which can be watched via livestream or afterward at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., has an Easter vigil with baptism and incense at 6:30 p.m. today, with Easter Eucharists at 8 (choir and brass, no incense) and 10:30 a.m. (choir and brass and incense) and 5 p.m. Sunday (contemplative, no incense). Egg hunts at 9 and 11:45 a.m. Sunday with Easter breakfast at 9:15 a.m. (501) 225-4203.

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, holds an Easter Day service Sunday at 10 a.m. A Zoom link is available at stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.The morning Easter service Sunday will be held at Lake Willastein Park, weather permitting. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sundays, has 8:30 and 11 a.m. traditional worship services in the sanctuary; 9 a.m. services in Second Hall and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. (501) 227-0000.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., holds Easter Holy Eucharist Rite I, 7:30 and Holy Eucharist Rite II with Choir and String Orchestra, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. An Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, as well. trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

