Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:35 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 0-10 (0%)

MEET 154-516 (29.8%)

LEE'S LOCK Red Knobs in the second

BEST BET Reeled In in the fifth

LONG SHOT Gone Again in the third

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

ROYAL AIR FORCE** had to overcome a slow start in a fourth-place finish he likely needed, and he is taking a drop in class. IMPECCABILITY raced in maiden allowance races as a juvenile, and the big class dropper figures fast and stronger as a 3-year-old. MR WORKS has shown versatility in his route races, while earning competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Royal Air ForceBazePuhich3-1

5 ImpeccabilityTorresMcPeek4-1

3 Mr WorksArrietaBarkley7-2

10 Five O FoxWalesPeitz5-1

9 Out of AlcatrazCastilloShorter6-1

6 Mr. Wully BullyAsmussenPish8-1

2 Lobo IrishHiraldoMoysey15-1

1 Shotgun BillieSaezOrtiz12-1

4 Riante SkyMedellinMilligan30-1

8 DaboogeymanBorelBorel30-1

2 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

RED KNOBS**** has been forwardly placed in consecutive in-the-money finishes at a higher class level, while earning vastly superior Beyer figures. MOLIERE has trained well in Houston for new and Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. TOMA TODO has not raced since September, but he fits on class and has won 2 of 4 races at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Red KnobsTorresDiodoro3-5

11 MoliereAsmussenAsmussen5-1

14 Toma TodoCastilloAsmussen4-1

3 PeekachoMurrillVance12-1

4 NamesakeBaileySwearingen8-1

2 EskenforitPedrozaGibson15-1

5 EisenstaedtPusacLitfin12-1

8 GeneratorManrriqueVance20-1

10 The Heat Is OnZimmermanPish20-1

13 Go for SherrieArrietaManley20-1

6 EgomaniacWalesMason30-1

7 Make NoiseHarrCline30-1

12 Georgia DeputyDe La CruzPetalino30-1

9 Stud PuppyMedellinZito30-1

3 Purse $48,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

GONE AGAIN** rallied to third in a useful sprint tuneup, and he drew a favorable two-turn post and may also prefer a fast track. ITWASTHISBIG raced close to an honest pace in a strong runner-up finish when making his first start in a maiden claiming race. GOLDEN BANDIT led past every pole but the last one in a tough luck defeat last month, and he is switching to the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Gone AgainArrietaBecker8-1

4 ItwasthisbigGarciaCox5-2

8 Golden BanditTorresRosin3-1

9 Seas of NormandySaezJones5-1

5 PermafrostCastilloAsmussen7-2

3 NeighborMurrillMcPeek12-1

2 Rachel's CaperJordanChleborad10-1

7 Hyper SpeedPedrozaZito15-1

6 RunningforcashDe La CruzAnderson20-1

4 Purse $32,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

COACH ADAMS*** stalked the leader before steadily drawing off to a five-length victory, and he is wheeled back at the same class level. BIG COUNTRY was a decisive eight-length route winner over a fast track at Fair Grounds, previous to catching wet tracks in two solid efforts at Oaklawn. CHAPEL BARN lost a big lead inside the final furlong in a useful sprint, and the likely pacesetter does have proven route ability.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Coach AdamsJuarezHollendorfer7-5

7 Big CountryAsmussenAsmussen4-1

2 Chapel BarnGarciaAltamirano9-2

1 Gold BuckleTorresHaran8-1

4 Little DemonCastilloJacobson6-1

9 HanksMurrillLitfin10-1

3 Twitty CityGallardoAltamirano20-1

6 Mark the MoosePusacLitfin20-1

8 Heza Wild RideMedellinRiecken30-1

5 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

REELED IN*** set a strong pace before fading in a talented field of route runners last month, and he is dropping into a maiden claiming race and is back at a preferred distance. VIGANO has earned the field's fastest Beyer figure, and he is stretching out after a useful sprint. ETERNALLY GRATEFUL finished with energy in a clear second-place sprint, and he has proven two-turn ability.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Reeled InGarciaMott8-1

2 ViganoHarrZito6-1

6 Eternally GratefulAsmussenAsmussen7-2

7 Gucci BoyArrietaHobby4-1

9 ImpressorTorresDiodoro9-2

5 LundbergPedrozaMoquett5-1

1 UnbowedFuentesMorse15-1

8 Into ItCastilloAsmussen8-1

4 Charlie WhiskeyMurrillHartman12-1

10 Malorie's Big BoyJordanRichard20-1

6 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

UNIFYING*** was caught late by a talented filly in a clear second-place finish, and she has been consistently good in all three of her sprint races. FEE has a series of strong works since finishing fourth in a sprint stake at Sunland. DAWNY finished full of run in a convincing maiden allowance victory, and she is lightly-raced and improving.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 UnifyingTorresMott2-1

8 FeeCastilloAsmussen4-1

3 DawnyHarrJones5-2

6 Cupids CrushGallardoRobertson8-1

4 Always AngelsSaezOrtiz6-1

2 Empire of My OwnMurrillHartman10-1

1 Crypto MoMurphyMurphy15-1

5 Ring TwiceEramiaVon Hemel20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

LARK'S MISCHIEF*** has shown terrific early speed in four in-the-money finishes, and he is too talented to be a maiden for long. MISSIN HOLLYWOOD chased a fast pace before fading in a useful front-running route, and he broke his maiden in his only previous sprint. DR VINNIE BOOMBATZ has a series of encouraging breezes, and trainer Steve Asmussen wins with first-time starters.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Lark's MischiefCastilloAsmussen8-5

7 Missin HollywoodPedrozaMoquett8-1

9 Dr Vinnie BoombatzAsmussenAsmussen10-1

6 Saline RiverGarciaCox7-2

4 Komorebino OmoideZimmermanDiodoro9-2

5 ShouldaboughtabarMurphyMurphy15-1

3 Macho VillaTorresLukas6-1

2 April Fools AndyArrietaMoysey20-1

8 Millers RiteCourtVance30-1

8 The Rainbow. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred

MIDNIGHT TAXES*** followed a fast maiden victory with a clear runner-up allowance finish against older rivals, and he is back in his division and the one to catch. KING PEANUT was a dominating seven-length debut winner in December, and he has trained smartly since a third-place allowance finish against older rivals. STUCK N SNOW exits a five-length maiden allowance win, but he was no match for the top two earlier in the meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Midnight TaxesJuarezHartman7-5

2 King PeanutArrietaPeitz2-1

8 Stuck N SnowQuinonezVon Hemel6-1

1 Chupapi MunyayoPedrozaMoquett8-1

6 Huey DueyPusacHewitt10-1

4 Bohemian BoManrriqueVance10-1

7 Choctaw ZipTorresWitt15-1

3 DebaterCourtGonzalez30-1

9 Purse $104,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

ALL WEST** has crossed the wire first in three of his past five races, and he has route speed and red-hot connections. HERN won two fast allowance races at Houston, and he is a three-peat threat if able to hold form. THE SKIPPER TOO was beaten three lengths at this level last month, and he may improve for new and leading trainer Robertino Diodoro.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 All WestMurrillHartman9-5

2 HernAsmussenAsmussen5-2

6 The Skipper TooTorresDiodoro3-1

3 Ben DieselSaezLukas8-1

1 Bellamys RoanZimmermanWestermann10-1

9 TalladegaArrietaBrisset12-1

4 Long CrowCastilloAsmussen20-1

8 JewelstownEramiaPeitz30-1

5 Back BeatDe La CruzHaran30-1

10 The Rainbow Miss. purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, Arkansas-bred

BENNYKAYANDSUZYTOO** has shown dominant speed in an allowance and maiden win, and the improving filly switches to a leading rider. MOZINGO finished fourth behind the top selection in February, but showed determination in a recent allowance win and may turn the table. SHE'S STORMING was beaten a neck in an allowance tuneup just seven days ago.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 BennykayandsuzytooArrietaPrather2-1

8 MozingoTorresAmoss7-2

3 She's StormingJordanHewitt6-1

2 SummoryaPedrozaMoquett9-2

5 Fly Like the WindJuarezCalhoun12-1

11 Sassy LassBaileyMcBride12-1

12 Lassie My GirlCastilloWilson12-1

6 Ms Carroll CountyHarrDixon15-1

7 DoughtyGarciaMorse20-1

4 Betty JoMurrillMoquett20-1

1 Count It All JoyBazeAltamirano30-1

10 UnbearableSaezMorse30-1

11 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

TOWN CHAMP** has won six of his eight races at Oaklawn, and he is dropping in class following a competitive third-place finish. WOBBERJOD proved game on the lead winning his last race by a nose, and he has speed and is back at the same claiming price. FIRERY TALE finished a nose behind the second selection in March, and he is back at a proper level after taking on stronger starter allowance foes.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Town ChampTorresHewitt7-2

9 WobberjodArrietaGibson4-1

3 Firery TaleMurrillBroberg5-1

2 TillisPedrozaMorse8-1

5 Home BaseZimmermanDiodoro8-1

6 Full ImpactSaezDiodoro9-2

8 Classic KingBazeBarkley12-1

11 Pop's BiscuitCastilloVillafranco15-1

1 DilettanteJuarezHollendorfer12-1

10 Meet JoeEramiaOwens30-1

12 Baker's ManBaileyLauer30-1

4 African WarriorQuinonezPrather30-1