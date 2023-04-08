BASEBALL

ALMA 5, LAVACA 0 Piercen Howell gave up 1 hit and struck out 5 in 5 innings as Alma (7-9) recorded a shutout. Easton Daily and Axl Spain had two hits each for the Airedales.

ARKADELPHIA 9, DE QUEEN 0 Tripp Campbell gave up 1 hit and struck out 12 in 7 innings as Arkadelphia (8-4, 6-2 4A-7) dominated. Donovan Whitten had four hits and Kaden Brown finished with three hits for the Badgers.

COTTER 13, MAMMOTH SPRING 2 (5 INN.) Ty Tilton went 3 for 3 with 3 runs batted in to power Cotter (10-2) to its eighth win in a row. Wesley Perkey got the win on the mound after allowing 4 hits and striking out 6 in 5 innings.

SOFTBALL

COTTER 9, MAMMOTH SPRING 5 Jadyn Tucker had three hits and belted a three-run home run to lead Cotter (9-0). Zoe Donahue, Emily O'Neal and McKenna Collins all had two hits apiece for the Lady Warriors.

GRAVETTE 10, FARMINGTON 6 Keeley Elsea was 3 for 4 with 3 runs batted in, including a home run, as Gravette (9-2, 3-0 4A-1) took down the Lady Cardinals. Kelsey Pembleton also had a home run, while Sydney Kildow and Brynn Romine both had two hits for the Lady Lions. Morgan Uher and Katie Fleming each blasted home runs for Farmington (10-1, 2-1).

ROGERS 6, CONWAY 1 Lauryn Heinle, Kadence Janney and Ella Beeman all had two hits each as Rogers (18-2) strolled away. Beeman also gave up 2 hits and struck out 2 in 4 innings, and Ava Johnson allowed 3 hits and struck out 5 in 3 innings for the Lady Mounties.

ROGERS 4, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 0 Ava Johnson went 3 for 3 and Kadence Janney drove in two runs for Rogers (17-2), who closed out the day with a victory over the Lady Charging Wildcats. Three pitchers combined to give up four hits in the win for the Lady Mounties, who have won 12 consecutive games.

VAN BUREN 10, SPRINGDALE 2 Kyleigh Kuykendall and Jocelyn Parga both hit three-run home runs to power Van Buren (16-2). Ashlyn Michael also smashed a home run for the Lady Pointers.