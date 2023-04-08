Scott County sheriff no longer prosecuted as an accomplice to two counts of battery in February 2022 arrest

WALDRON -- Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores won't face accomplice to battery charges if he completes training in use of force, advanced use of force and the duty to intervene in excessive use of force engagements, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The order from 15th Judicial Circuit Judge Jerry Don Ramey says the state may refile the criminal charges if Shores fails to complete the required training.

The sheriff faced two counts of being an accomplice to battery in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, stemming from an arrest in February 2022.

The order notes before Feb. 16, 2022, Shores hadn't completed any law enforcement training regarding use-of-force engagements or intervening in use-of-force engagements. He has undergone and continues to undergo law enforcement training in this area since the charges were filed, the judge noted.

Shores and former Waldron police officer Omar Gonzalez, 39, of Waldron were scheduled for a jury trial in January in Scott County Circuit Court in Waldron, according to court records. The trial was postponed indefinitely.

Shores and Gonzalez both waived formal arraignment and pleaded innocent to their charges Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, respectively, court records state.

Shores was arrested Sept. 30 by the Arkansas State Police. Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant for three counts of third-degree battery, also a Class A misdemeanor, the same day.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

John Rhone, a special agent with Arkansas State Police, wrote in Shores' and Gonzalez's arrest affidavits that the Mansfield and Huntington police departments were chasing a white van being driven south on U.S. 71 by Robert Deer of Van Buren at 11:11 p.m. Feb. 16, 2022. Shores and Gonzalez, along with other Waldron and Scott County law enforcement officers, joined the chase in the Packsaddle community and continued on through Waldron.

Deer lost control of his van at the intersection of U.S. 71 and Echo Road, after which it left the road and stopped, according to Rhone. Deer followed orders and exited the van. Gonzalez afterward reportedly approached Deer and kicked him on the back of the head as he lay on the ground. Gonzalez placed his knee in Deer's back and hit him "several times" on the head with his fist, according to the affidavits.

"After Mr. Deer's hands were cuffed behind his back, officer Gonzalez picked Mr. Deer off the ground and slung him into the front of Mr. Deer's van, headfirst," Rhone said. "This treatment resulted in Mr. Deer's right eye swelling shut."

Rhone wrote in Shores' arrest affidavit that Shores saw Gonzalez hit Deer and sling him while handcuffed into the front of his van, according to body camera videos two Huntington and Mansfield police officers recorded at the scene.

Jeremy Hunt, Waldron police chief, wrote in a Sept. 30 post on his department's Facebook page the Mansfield Police Department contacted him about body camera footage from the arrest Feb. 17, 2022. He reviewed the video the next day and shared it with Mark Johnson, Waldron's city attorney and deputy prosecuting attorney, and Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum. Tatum asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident.

Gonzalez, a sergeant at the time, was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome, Hunt wrote. Rhone notified Hunt on April 26 the case had been turned over to the prosecutor's office, which requested a special prosecutor be appointed.

Gonzalez resigned from his position May 2, according to Hunt. Paperwork was sent to the state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training to decertify Gonzalez.

The sheriff's office wrote a post on its Facebook page Sept. 30 stating it reviewed the actions of deputies who assisted with the pursuit while fully cooperating with the Arkansas State Police's investigation. The office determined its deputies conducted themselves within both its policy and state law.

Shores had stated, including to the Arkansas State Police, he didn't witness the actions that are the basis for the charges special prosecutor Emily White filed against Gonzalez, meaning he wasn't in a position to intervene, according to the post.

Shores was reelected sheriff and collector for a four-year term in a Dec. 6 runoff election. Shores, an independent candidate, defeated Republican Clint McPherson for the seat.