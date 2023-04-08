SEARK names 5 coaching finalists

Southeast Arkansas College will host two finalists for the school's inaugural head baseball coach and three candidates for its first softball coach Monday through Wednesday.

The college will begin competition in both sports along with e-sports starting this fall, with men's and women's basketball and cheerleading coming in the 2024-25 season. SEARK will host come-and-go receptions for each candidate at its Welcome Center, 1900 Hazel Street.

Among the softball candidates, Cecelia Kolesar will meet the public from 2-2:45 p.m. Monday; Belinda Hendrix from 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesday; and Beth Jackson from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The baseball finalists include Tucker Hughes, who will meet the public from 2-2:45 p.m. Tuesday and Steven Adams Jr., who will be present from 4-4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The college invites the public to attend to meet each coach to learn more about their vision for the programs.

"The addition of NJCAA baseball and softball programs at SEARK College is an exciting development for our institution and community," SEARK President Steven Bloomberg said. "We are thrilled to welcome these talented and experienced finalists to our campus, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our student-athletes and our college as a whole."

CECELIA KOLESAR

Kolesar is assistant director of academic athletics and assistant softball coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, her alma mater. Among her listed duties, she creates mid-year and end-of-year academic summaries for softball, volleyball and soccer, monitors athletic study hall and assesses academic eligibility for current and incoming student-athletes.

"Kolesar has exceptional organizational skills and is excellent at strategic planning to meet goals," according to a news release. "She is an effective communicator with excellent problem-solving skills, able to assess a situation professionally, address major issues and make timely and smart decisions to resolve problems."

BELINDA HENDRIX

Hendrix led Florida's Chipola College to three NJCAA national championships (2007, 2015 and 2019) and two national runner-up finishes (2016, 2018). She most recently was head coach at East Tennessee State University. She began her career as a head softball coach and licensed teacher at Vernon High School in Florida.

Hendrix has a 723-187 college record and 74-23 high school record who has coached more than 50 NJCAA All-Americans and graduated 90% of her student-athletes, while sending 70 former players to four-year institutions or national teams. She is a six-time coach of the year and six-time champion in the Florida College System Activities Association and Region VIII.

BETH JACKSON

Jackson, who earned a master's degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has more than 18 years of experience as a coach and instructor. She was head coach at Henderson State for 12 seasons (2009-20), where she led the Reddies to the 2015 Great American Conference championship and was named the conference's coach of the year at that time.

Jackson played at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Jefferson State Community College, where she was second-team All-American in 2001. She has also worked as head softball coach and literacy lab instructor at Nashville (Ark.) High School and assistant coach at Arkansas Tech University. Most recently she was a keyboarding and career orientation instructor at Cabe Middle School in Gurdon and coached softball for seventh through 12th grade girls.

TUCKER HUGHES

Hughes is pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Georgia Highlands College. "He maintains high academic standards for all student-athletes and imposes academic discipline," according to SEARK's new release. "He also works closely with the coaching staff on fundraising activities, develops offseason and in-season development programs for the pitching staff and conducts in-game pitching charts and velocity charts."

Several players have earned all-American and all-conference honors, and Georgia Highlands has set records for wins, complete games and earned-run average under his guidance. Hughes played at Ohio Dominican and Ohio Valley universities.

STEVEN ADAMS JR.

Adams was head coach at Louisiana State University at Alexandria from 2016-21 and raised more than $271,000, graduated 55 student-athletes and helped 14 players move on to the professional ranks. He's coached between 45-65 student-athletes each year with no more than three coaches on staff.

Adams previously has been a head baseball coach, history and physical education teacher, bus driver, assistant boys basketball, head cross country, bowling and golf coach at Vermillion Catholic High School. He was director of baseball operations at Eastern Kentucky University and co-founder/director of baseball ops and player development at Team Louisiana High School Summer Baseball Organization.