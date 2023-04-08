Six people arrested on various charges in Benton, Washington counties

Arrests

Fayetteville

Jared Stader, 37, of 613 N. Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Stader was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Demetri Washington, 38, of 598 W. Quartz Way in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Washington was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Rogers

Vamsiramana Kodamanchili, 38, of 211 Citation St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Kodamanchili was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Randi Bowerman, 36, of 210 Madison 8215 in Hindsville, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Bowerman was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Grant Shrum, 36, of 58 E. Randall Wobbe Lane in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault and domestic battering. Shrum was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Ashlee Barcello-Frytek, 29, of 1241 N.W. 29 Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Barcello-Frytek was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.