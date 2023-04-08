BASKETBALL

Makhel Mitchell enters portal

Makhel Mitchell, a 6-10 forward who averaged 3.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocked shots and 12.8 minutes in 30 games for the University of Arkansas men’s team this season, has entered the transfer portal according to multiple media reports Friday.

Mitchell was a fourth-year player in 2022-23 who has one season of eligibility remaining with the extra year granted by the NCAA to athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic interrupting college sports in March 2020. Mitchell transferred to Arkansas from Rhode Island this season along with his twin brother, Makhi.

Makhi Mitchell, who also has a season of eligibility left, hasn’t announced his future plans. The twins played together as freshmen at Maryland before transferring to Rhode Island, where they played for two seasons before coming to Arkansas.

Makhel Mitchell’s top two games were in Arkansas’ victories over Texas A&M 81-70 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville and at Kentucky 88-73. He had 9 points, 13 rebounds and 7 blocked shots against the Aggies on Jan. 31 — when the twins celebrated their 23rd birthdays — and 15 points, 5 blocked shots and 4 rebounds against the Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Laxington, Ky., on Feb. 7.

Makhi Mitchell averaged 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocked shots and 20.2 minutes in 36 games this season, including 31 starts.

FOOTBALL

Morgan hired at Illinois

Grant Morgan, who went from walk-on to All-American linebacker at the University of Arkansas, has joined the Illinois coaching staff as a graduate assistant, it was announced Friday.

Morgan, 25, will be reunited with Illini Coach Bret Bielema, his first coach at Arkansas during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Greenwood native also played for Chad Morris and Sam Pittman.

Morgan earned a scholarship and All-American honors with the Razorbacks and as a sixth-year senior in 2021 he won the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.

In 58 career games as a Razorback, Morgan has 313 tackles. He earned an undergraduate degree in kinesiology in 2019 and a master’s degree in operations management in 2021.

Morgan signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2022 and had a short stint on their practice squad before being released.

— Bob Holt