Stroman shines, limits Texas to 2 hits in 6 innings

CHICAGO -- Marcus Stroman pitched six sparkling innings and Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Friday.

Stroman (2-0) allowed 2 hits, struck out 6 and walked 3 in his 200th career start. The right-hander also tossed six innings in a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day.

"His ball moves so much I can see it from center field," Bellinger said.

Stroman said pitching in the World Baseball Classic provided a boost.

"For sure," he said. "In 2017 when I played in the WBC I feel I had one of the best starts to my season. I came out and threw 200 innings.

"I feel it puts you in that competitive mind frame and gets you going much earlier than spring training, where you can go through the motions at that time."

Chicago went ahead to stay against Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) in the fourth. Dansby Swanson reached on a fielder's choice and stole second before coming home on Bellinger's single to right.

Ian Happ added an RBI double in the sixth, driving in Tucker Barnhart.

Eovaldi (1-1) allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Texas loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Stroman retired Josh Jung on a grounder to second.

"We get men on base and we had the right guys up and he made some pitches when he had to," Texas Manager Bruce Bochy said.

Mark Leiter Jr. worked the seventh for Chicago, and Michael Fulmer finished the three-hitter for his first save with his new team.

PIRATES 13, WHITE SOX 9 Bryan Reynolds homered and drove in six runs, sending Pittsburgh by Chicago and to its fourth consecutive win. Reynolds hit a two-run home run in the third and a bases-clearing triple in the fifth.

ROYALS 3, GIANTS 1 Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino homered, and Kansas City spoiled San Francisco's home opener. Pasquantino went deep in the fourth, and Perez connected in the eighth. It was the first home run of the season for each player.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 0 Brandon Woodruff pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning, and Milwaukee beat St. Louis for its sixth consecutive win. Willy Adames hit a home run for Milwaukee, and rookie Garrett Mitchell collected two more hits.

METS 9, MARLINS 3 Tylor Megill pitched six shutout innings, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor hit their first home runs of the season, and New York beat Miami in the Mets' home opener. Miami starter Edward Cabrera (0-1) walked a career-high seven in 2 2/3 innings and was pulled without giving up a hit.

NATIONALS 10, ROCKIES 5 Alex Call and Jeimer Candelario hit back-to-back home runs to start the game, CJ Abrams drove in three runs with a pair of triples and Washington beat Colorado.

PADRES 5, BRAVES 4 Xander Bogaerts drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Nelson Cruz went 3 for 5 with two RBI and San Diego got strong relief pitching to beat Atlanta.

PHILLIES 5, REDS 2 J.T. Realmuto hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the seventh inning and Edmundo Sosa added a home run to lead Philadelphia over Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 5, GUARDIANS 3 Julio Rodriguez, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, hit a tiebreaking two-run home run to help Seattle spoil Cleveland's home opener. Rodriguez connected in the sixth inning for the Mariners, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit in their first road game.

ORIOLES 7, YANKEES 6 Ramon Urias hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning to help Baltimore outlast New York in the Orioles' home opener.

RAYS 9, ATHLETICS 5 Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam during Tampa Bay's six-run second inning, and the Rays beat Oakland to extend their season-opening win streak to seven games. Harold Ramirez, Manuel Margot, Christian Bethancourt and Wander Franco also homered for Tampa Bay. The Rays' 18 home runs are the most through seven games in team history.

TWINS 3, ASTROS 2 (10) Kyle Farmer bounced a bases-loaded single straight up the middle of a drawn-in Houston infield in the 10th inning, lifting Minnesota to the victory in its home opener.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 9, Miami 3

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Washington 10, Colorado 5

Arizona 6, LA Dodgers 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 7, NY Yankees 6

Seattle 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 3, Houston 2 (10)

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 5

Toronto at LA Angels, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas 0

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago White Sox 9





Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Friday, April 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith steals second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, April 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith gets hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy watches play during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, April 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)



Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Michael Fulmer warms his hand during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

