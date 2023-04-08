Super Quiz: Medical History

1. Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit invented this temperature measuring device.

2. The creation of this magnifier led to the discovery of the cell.

3. This device for listening to the heart or breathing was invented in France in 1816.

4. Alexander Fleming discovered an antibiotic substance that he named ------------.

5. This adhesive bandage was invented by a Johnson & Johnson employee.

6. Wilhelm Roentgen stumbled on these in 1895.

7. Willem Johan Kolff made major discoveries in the field of dialysis for ------ failure.

8. This oath is historically taken by physicians.

9. He performed the first human heart transplant.

ANSWERS

1. Thermometer

2. Microscope

3. Stethoscope

4. Penicillin

5. Band-Aid

6. X-rays

7. Kidney

8. Hippocratic oath

9. Christiaan Barnard