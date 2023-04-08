Tools & Toys: Backyard Candles coconut shell candles and Sea Witch Botanicals, Home Cleaning Duo

Sea Witch Botanicals — Home Cleaning Duo

What's to love: There are two nontoxic bars in this kitchen set, one for cleaning dishes, the other for cleaning produce. Because the cleaners come in bar form, there is less packaging.

What does it do: The produce-cleaning bar is an organic coconut-based soap that is fragrance free and made to remove wax, microbes, soil and other dirt from produce. Use the bar to create a lather and wash the produce or mix the lather into a bowl of water to wash more fragile produce. Canary Clean is another coconut-based bar soap. This one uses orange essential oil as a degreaser that can be used to clean dishes, greasy stovetops and other kitchen surfaces. Use the soap to lather a cleaning cloth to clean counters and dishes. The duo sells for $10. for more information visit seawitchbotanicals.com.

■ ■ ■

Backyard Candles

What's to love: Bug-repelling candles made in real coconut shells, adding a fun summer vibe to a porch or deck.

What does it do: These candles, made of long-lasting soy wax, essential oils and cotton or wood wicks, are poured in coconut shells that would have been thrown away. The candles are available in three different scents: Citronella and Lemongrass, Peppermint Lavender and Cedar and Bergamot Rosemary and Lemon. The candles are handmade in San Diego and come in several different sizes and designs. Prices vary from $22 to $32. Visit backyardcandles.com.