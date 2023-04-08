Top-rated safety plans to officially visit Arkansas

Arkansas safety target Tylen Singleton plans to come back to Fayetteville for an official visit after visiting Friday and Saturday.

His time with Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams and secondary coach Deron Wilson made the trip worthwhile.

“It’s been a great visit," Singleton said. "I came here Friday and I hung out with Coach Pittman all day Friday, and Coach Wilson and Coach T Will. I came here today for the practice and had a great time. I’m going to set up my official visit.”

Singleton, 6-2 and 200 pounds, of Many, La., has scholarship offers from the Razorbacks, LSU, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Michigan and others.

A consensus 4-star safety prospect, Singleton thinks the official visit to Arkansas will come in late June. He visited the Razorback last year in March.

The players and coaches help motivate him to make a third trip to Fayetteville.

"I hung out with some cool players and the coaching staff shows a lot of love,” he said. “I like this place a lot.”

ESPN rates him the No. 4 safety and No. 54 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 2 junior recruit in Louisiana.

His family accompanied him on the visit.

“Oh, they love it,” Singleton said. “They had a great time here. They’re actually ready to come back.”

Singleton praised Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

“I love the way they coach,” he said. “They’re funny people to be around. They’re easy to talk to, just like Coach Pittman. Easy to talk to like on your level.”

He said he also plans to officially visit LSU, but hasn’t made a decision on where to take his three other official visits.