Authorities on Friday afternoon named the two people found dead in a camper trailer fire in northeastern Pulaski County last week.

The state medical examiner identified the two as Kenneth Boyd, 56, of Cabot and Teresa Phillips, 61, of Cabot, a news release from the sheriff's office states.

Firefighters discovered the remains after extinguishing a fire that engulfed a trailer at 2213 Lusby Court shortly before 3 a.m. on March 26.