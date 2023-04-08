Sections
UAM set to display art thesis

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:27 a.m.
Jamarcus Lewis focus is demonstrated by highly saturated watercolor applied quickly and spontaneously to evoke the feeling of being within a landscape. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Monticello)

Jamarcus Lewis' senior art thesis exhibition, Surprisingly Uninhabited, will be held from April 13-20 in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. His public reception will be held April 13 from 3-4 p.m.

Lewis' focus is demonstrated by highly saturated watercolor applied quickly and spontaneously to evoke the feeling of being within a landscape, according to a news release.

"My artwork demonstrates a blending of colors and value presented in different landscapes by applying paint to a surface within three hours or less," Lewis said.

The exhibition will be open to the public from April 13-20. The gallery's hours are Mondays from 9-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Print Headline: UAM set to display art thesis

