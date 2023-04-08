UAPB softball brief

SWAC

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 3, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 0

Prairie View A&M score all three of its runs in the first inning to beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Friday at the Torii Hunter Softball Complex in Pine Bluff.

The Panthers had four hits in the game but got its first run off an error. Taliya Talley would following with a two-run single down the left-field line to increase their advantage. But that would be all Prairie View A&M (16-15, 13-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) would need to hold off UAPB (8-30, 2-11) and remain unbeaten on conference play.

Gabriella Belyeu had two hits for the Golden Lions, who've dropped eight games in a row. Sydney Green gave up 4 hits and struck 6 in 7 innings for UAPB.