Unknown assailant pushes way into Springdale apartment and kills a man laying on a couch, police say

SPRINGDALE -- A man was fatally shot by an intruder on Friday at an apartment in Springdale, police said.

Deunrae Simone Livingston, 32, of Springdale was shot when an assailant pushed his way into the apartment at 1702 Powell St. Livingston was taken by Springdale firefighters to a local hospital, where he later died, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Police received a call about 9:30 a.m. Friday from a female saying a man was shot in the residence, the release said.

The female caller said an unknown man knocked on the door and rushed past her when she opened the door. The man shot Livingston, who was laying on the couch, the release said.

The caller described the assailant as a Black man about 50 years old, between 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, according to the release. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, but the color was not known. He had on dark sweatpants and a brightly colored safety vest under the hoodie.