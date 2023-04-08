U.S. jobs gain solid but slower in March

WASHINGTON -- America's employers added a solid 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting a stable economy despite the nine interest rate increases the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, just above the 53-year low of 3.4% set in January.

At the same time, some of the details of Friday's report from the Labor Department raised the possibility that inflationary pressures might be easing and that the Fed might soon decide to pause its rate increases. Average hourly wages were up 4.2% from 12 months earlier, down from a 4.6% year-over-year increase in February.

Measured month to month, wages rose 0.3% from February to March, a tick up from a mild 0.2% gain from January to February. But even that figure signaled a slowdown from average wage increases in the final months of 2022.

Last month's job gain marked a moderation from the 326,000 jobs that were added in February.

"Today's report is a Goldilocks report," said Daniel Zhao, lead economist at Glassdoor. "It's hard to find a way it could have been better. We do see that the job market is cooling, but it's still resilient."

In another sign that might reassure the Fed's inflation fighters, a substantial 480,000 Americans began looking for work in March. Typically, the bigger the supply of job seekers, the less pressure employers feel to raise wages. The result can be an easing of inflation pressures.

The percentage of people who either have a job or are looking for one -- the so-called labor force participation rate -- reached 62.6% in March, the highest level in three years. And the share of working-age Americans -- those ages 25 to 54 -- who have jobs rose to 80.7%, the highest point since 2001.

"Americans, by and large, are looking for work and finding it," Zhao said.

In its report Friday, the government also revised down its estimate of job growth in January and February by a combined 17,000.

"The labor market continues to soften," said Sinem Buber, an economist at the job firm ZipRecruiter. "That should reduce inflationary pressures in the coming months and give the Federal Reserve greater confidence regarding the inflation outlook."

Last month's job growth was led by the leisure and hospitality category, which added 72,000 jobs. Among that sector's industries, restaurants and bars gained 50,000 jobs.

State and local governments added 39,000 jobs, health care companies 34,000. But construction companies cut 9,000 jobs, that sector's first such decline since January 2022. And factories reduced payrolls slightly for a second straight month, reflecting a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing.

Though unemployment remains higher for people of color than for white Americans, the unemployment rate for Black workers fell last month to 5% -- the lowest joblessness rate for African Americans in government records dating to 1972.

The figure is even more surprising, considering that just three years ago, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Black unemployment rate was 16.8% with some 3.5 million Black workers dropping out of the labor market or losing work.

A surge in labor market demand coming out of the pandemic has fueled one of the fastest jobs recoveries on record, benefiting millions of Black workers who had lost their jobs and quickly found new ones.

"This has to do with the tight labor market," Zhao said. "Employers have been more aggressive in finding workers which has benefited Black workers especially. But if the economy does slow, you could see a weakening in the labor market for Black workers."

With job growth still brisk across the economy, many employers are still struggling to fill positions.

In North Carolina's Outer Banks, Clark Twiddy said his family company, which sells property and helps homeowners rent to vacationers, still faces what he calls "the tightest job market of anyone's lifetime."

Twiddy & Co. has sharply raised entry-level pay for seasonal workers -- it hires 500 to 600 a year -- to $18-$20 an hour from $13-$14 in 2019.

Service companies like his, Twiddy said, have to treat employees as respectfully as they do customers, knowing that the best ones have ample job opportunities elsewhere.

"There's no algorithm that cleans up a bathroom or a kitchen," he said. "We have to pay more. We have to train more. We have to engage more."

For his 175 full-time employees, Twiddy has offered perks -- from allowing flexible work-at-home schedules to taking the staff on group trips to Nashville and Las Vegas.

His business is still booming, thanks to Americans' pent-up demand to take vacations. Despite his higher costs, he said, "I'm making more money at what I'm doing than I've ever done."

At Climax Packaging Machinery near Cincinnati, orders for drink-packaging machines and other industrial equipment are down about 40% from a year ago. But owner Daryll Rardon said it has become so difficult to find workers -- especially welders, machine operators and electromechanical assemblers -- that he's holding on to his 26 employees and actively recruiting new ones.

"Am I hoarding workers? You could say I'm guilty of that," he said. "If the right person walked in the door today, we'd hire them even though we don't necessarily need them. That is not something I've ever done before."

Employers' propensity to hold on to workers even as the economy slows is "playing a very strong role" in supporting extra spending throughout the economy, according to Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. The big question, she said, is just how long employers can justify keeping extra workers on their payrolls if there is a sustained drop in business.

"How long this 'labor hoarding' continues will test the resilience of the labor market," Swonk said. "We just don't know how much these patterns will shift: When will we go from hoarding to holding to cutting? How much are businesses willing to hold on to people even as demand wanes?"

More than two years of labor shortages have led some companies to turn to machines to try to improve efficiency. Walmart, the nation's largest retailer and private employer, for example, has embarked on a major push toward automation.

By the 2026 fiscal year, the company says it expects roughly two-thirds of its stores to be served by automation, with a majority of items that are processed through its warehouses to move through automated facilities. The change will involve robotic forklifts that unload goods from trailers instead of having workers do the manual work. Walmart said such moves will require roles that demand less physical labor yet could provide higher pay.

Despite last month's healthy job growth, the latest economic signs suggest that the economy is slowing, which would help cool inflation pressures. Manufacturing is weakening. America's trade with the rest of the world is declining. And though restaurants, retailers and other services companies are still growing, they are doing so more slowly.

For Fed officials, taming inflation is Job One. They were slow to respond after prices started surging in the spring of 2021, concluding that it was only a temporary consequence of supply bottlenecks caused by the economy's surprisingly explosive rebound from the pandemic recession.

Only in March 2022 did the Fed begin raising its benchmark rate from near zero. In the past year, though, it has raised rates more aggressively than it had since the 1980s to attack the worst inflation bout since then.

And as borrowing costs have risen, inflation has steadily eased. The latest year-over-year consumer inflation rate -- 6% -- is well below the 9.1% rate it reached last June. But it's still considerably above the Fed's 2% target.

This is the last jobs report Fed officials will have in hand before their May 2-3 policy meeting, but they'll get a few more readings on inflation and employment costs in the meantime. Policymakers have stuck to their message that rates must go a bit higher and stay there all year to combat inflation despite recent stress in the banking sector.

"The labor market is cooling down though not as quickly as the Fed would like it to," said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. "This keeps a May hike in play, though just barely."

Some economists are holding out hope that the economy can avoid a recession despite the ever-higher borrowing rates the Fed has been engineering.

"Today's job market does not look like one that's about to tip into recession," Glassdoor economist Zhao said. "I wouldn't bet against the job market."

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press; Lauren Kaori Gurley, Abha Bhattarai and Naomi Nix of The Washington Post; and Agusta Saraiva of Bloomberg News (WPNS).

Workers organize mannequins inside the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)



Construction workers prepare a recently poured concrete foundation, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Boston. On Friday, he U.S. government issues the March jobs report. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



A hiring sign is displayed at a learning center in Mount Prospect, Ill., Sunday, March 19, 2023. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)



Employees work at a restaurant in Chicago, Thursday, March 23, 2023. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the March jobs report. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

