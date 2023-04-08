Use of obstruction charge in Jan. 6 cases upheld

WASHINGTON -- A felony statute criminalizing obstruction of government proceedings can be used to prosecute members of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

The decision, however, leaves open the possibility of further challenges to the charge of obstruction of Congress, which has been brought against more than 300 defendants in federal prosecutions following the Capitol riot.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit split on the issue, with two of the judges -- Gregory Katsas and Justin Walker -- agreeing that lower court judge was wrong in dismissing the charge in three cases in which the judge concluded it didn't cover the defendants' conduct.

Those defendants may ask the full appeals court or the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision.

The third judge, Florence Pan, took the broader view of the term but was able to get Walker to vote with her to uphold the obstruction law overall. Walker only agreed to join Pan if they adopted the narrow definition, setting up a conflict that will, eventually, have to be resolved.

The charge of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries up to 20 years behind bars, is among the most widely used felony charges in the Jan. 6 cases.

About 150 people have already been convicted under the obstruction charge for participation in the Jan. 6 riot and even more are awaiting trial. Five prominent members of the far-right Proud Boys group, including its former chairman, are currently on trial accused of obstructing Congress along with other crimes.

The Justice Department has argued that the offense -- punishing anyone who "corruptly" obstructs or impedes an "official proceeding" -- clearly fits the conduct of the rioters who halted Congress' certification of Biden's 2020 election victory. But U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled that "otherwise" could only refer to other kinds of document-tampering, setting up the disagreement resolved by Friday's decision.

Pan, writing for the majority, called Nichols's ruling a "cramped, document-focused interpretation" that ignored the plain meaning of the words in the statute.

"We cannot assume, and think it unlikely, that Congress used expansive language to address such narrow concerns," she wrote. "We must accept, and think it far more likely, that Congress said what it meant and meant what it said."

The Justice Department appealed, arguing that Nichols' interpretation of the law was too limited.

In her appeals court ruling, Pan noted that Nichols -- an appointee of former President Donald Trump -- was the only lower court judge overseeing Jan. 6 cases to rule that way; every other judge who considered it said that it was correctly used.

"Although the opinions of those district judges are not binding on us, the near unanimity of the rulings is striking, as well as the thorough and persuasive reasoning in the decision," wrote Pan, who was appointed by President Joe Biden.

Katsas, however, sided with Nichols, writing that prosecutors' interpretation of the law was overly broad, especially for a crime that carries such a long potential sentence.

The law has been on the books for two decades and used thousands of times, but until the Jan. 6 prosecutions it had been used only against people accused of damaging or impairing evidence, the Trump appointee wrote.

If the charge covers anything that "obstructs, influences, or impedes an official proceeding," it could also potentially criminalize other common ways that people try to convince lawmakers of their point of view, including advocacy, lobbying or protesting, he wrote.

"So while this approach would create an escape hatch for those who influence an official proceeding without committing any other crime, it also would supercharge a range of minor advocacy, lobbying, and protest offenses into 20-year felonies," Katsas wrote.

LEGAL WRANGLING LIKELY

The appeals court's ruling suggests more legal wrangling over the law is likely. While he sided with Pan in reversing Nichols' decision, Walker said the court was wrong to not address what the law means by "corruptly."

"Many obstruction convictions are in serious jeopardy," said Ed Ungvarsky, who represents multiple Jan. 6 defendants. "The government pushed those cases forward on an untried legal theory and liberal reading of statute; the split shows that judges don't necessarily agree with them."

That split will likely be revisited soon. Another Jan. 6 defendant, former police officer Thomas Robertson, has appealed his felony obstruction conviction over the definition of "corruptly."

Walker, another Trump appointee, said "corruptly" means defendants are guilty only if they act to "procure an unlawful benefit" for themselves or someone else. He used the example of a rioter who joined the riot because "he was angry at the nation's elites" and saw it as an "opportunity to display his bravado."

"Though likely guilty of other crimes, he did not act 'corruptly'" under the law "because he did not intend to procure a benefit by obstructing the Electoral College vote count," he wrote.

"That rioter may not be representative of most rioters on January 6th. But in every case, the Government will need to prove at trial whether each defendant acted 'corruptly' in a way that my hypothetical rioter did not," he wrote.

Roughly 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes in the attack in which rioters shattered windows, fought with police and poured into the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and leaving dozens of police officers injured.

More than 600 of them have pleaded guilty or been convicted after trials decided by a jury or judge. Roughly 450 have been sentenced, with over half getting terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 10 years.

Information for this article was contributed by Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer of Associated Press, by Alan Feuer of The New York Times and by Rachel Weiner and Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post.