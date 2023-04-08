Wynne officials consider city’s future after week of disaster cleanup, recovery

A week after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, leaving nearly a mile-wide trail of destruction, Mayor Jennifer Hobbs said the city has remained focused on cleanup so it can address another critical question: "How do we rebuild?"

The city's high school and wastewater treatment plant were heavily damaged by the severe weather, according to city and state officials. The tornado also killed four people, injured more than two dozen others and left numerous homes damaged or destroyed, while a separate tornado earlier Friday caused widespread damage in Central Arkansas.

Recovery work continued across the area Friday. North Little Rock officials disclosed the extent of the damage the city suffered, while FEMA announced how many applications for assistance the agency has already received.

In Wynne, Hobbs described the wastewater treatment plant as "basically a total loss." The facility, which is where the city's sewage would typically be treated, will have to be rebuilt, she said.

In the meantime, city employees are diverting wastewater to a holding pond, a statement on the Wynne Water Utilities page states. That wastewater is then transported by tanker trucks to a nearby treatment facility.

Hobbs said this method isn't sustainable, though. Each day under that plan could cost as much as $30,000, she said.

The city is waiting to see what its insurance will cover, and the mayor said she is hopeful the state and federal government will offer assistance with the costs.

"Fortunately, our drinking water has not been affected," Hobbs said. "They're not in the same location."

Wynne School District Superintendent Kenneth Moore said he hopes to get students from kindergarten through eighth grade back in school at their respective buildings Wednesday. High school juniors and seniors will start Thursday at the East Arkansas Community College Tech Center, while freshmen and sophomores will start Friday.

"What is so mind-boggling of all of this is our [kindergarten through eighth grade] students are only going to miss five days of instruction" despite the damage caused to the city, Moore said.

PROM STILL ON

According to the superintendent, the district will continue many of the events it had planned for the remainder of the school year.

The district's sports teams will be able to compete Monday after receiving a release from the Arkansas Athletics Association. Neighboring districts have allowed Wynne to use their fields for various sports, according to Moore.

Prom is still on for April 22, though a location is still being determined. Graduation will take place at Arkansas State University on May 20.

"We've had all kinds of people reach out to make sure our seniors continue to have an enjoyable year, because, if you think about it, our seniors were a group of freshmen when covid hit," Moore said. "They haven't had a normal year since."

A portion of the high school is being demolished, but the superintendent said the district plans to rebuild it. According to Moore, the district's first priority has been to make sure its students are being taken care of. School officials will then look for a site for a temporary high school for the next year.

The district is working to determine the cost of a temporary location. The first quote officials received was for more than $9 million, Moore said.

However, the superintendent said he has been grateful for the steady support his district has gotten from state and local officials, as well as volunteers.

Desks have been delivered to the district, as well as electronic devices and other needed resources. Moore said he hopes to get a modular or portable kitchen set up so the district can feed students on site. Until that happens, people who were feeding the community received approval to provide school-appropriate meals.

"They have made things happen and done what we said we needed," he said. "They just did it. No hesitation."

DAUNTING CLEANUP

Hobbs said cleanup of debris continues to be a key priority for the city. Doing so will make it easier for officials to focus on long-term plans to rebuild.

"It's just so raw and fresh we haven't been able to have all the conversations because we've had to focus on the cleanup process," the mayor said.

Much of the debris from homes that were destroyed remains on those houses' lots, according to the mayor. Even before the tornado, the city didn't have much additional space remaining for housing.

"How do we give our citizens a place to come back to?" she said.

The mayor said that ensuring residents have debris-free space on which to repair or rebuild is a "real concern."

"I want my people to get back here," she said.

The city is receiving the support it needs for the time being, Hobbs said. Linemen working long hours had restored power to much of Wynne, and the mayor said town crews hoped to have power restored to the rest of the city by Friday afternoon. Numerous state and federal officials, including Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Tony Robinson and state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, have also visited the city to determine its needs and offer support.

"We're just trying to make sure that we understand who our resources are going to be and where we'll be able to get the most assistance that we can," Hobbs said.

She expressed concern, however, over how much rebuilding will cost. Even with FEMA assistance, the city could be responsible for millions of dollars for cleanup alone, she said.

On Tuesday, Sanders asked the federal government to cover all state and local recovery expenses for the first 30 days after Friday's severe weather. The reimbursement request covers debris cleanup and emergency protective measures.

The federal government is currently covering 75% of all costs.

"I could potentially be on the hook for 25% of the cost," Hobbs said.

City employees have been going nonstop since the tornado struck Wynne a week ago, according to Hobbs, and they are "emotionally and physically exhausted."

The mayor said employees will take the weekend off, come back Monday "and hit the ground running hard."

"I think for their mental health they need a break," she said.

CURFEW EXTENDED

The North Little Rock City Council met Friday to authorize a third extension of an overnight curfew until 6 a.m. Sunday for parts of the city affected by the tornado.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said he hopes this is the last extension of the curfew, which starts at 8 p.m., as tons of debris are removed and 600 homes remain without power.

"Until about 9 o'clock, you can still hear chainsaws going, so a lot of people need some sleep," he said. "It's not only to keep people safe but to keep the peace and quiet after a certain hour."

Hartwick also mentioned that FEMA gave the city a 60-day waiver to keep dropping off tree debris at the soccer field parking lots in Burns Park.

"I look at trying to open up parts of Burns Park probably in a week, so that means that the jogging trails and biking trails ... To get people back to exercise and doing things," he said.

There's a sewage problem at the tennis courts and the golf course is still being evaluated, he added.

Once the park is reopened, Hartwick said he hopes to host a special event and possibly plant cherry trees.

The city also shared the progress it has made since the tornado hit.

"The tornado last Friday had a devastating impact on North Little Rock," Hartwick said in a release. "I want to thank our first responders, electric department, parks staff and all of our city employees who worked diligently to help meet the needs of those affected in our city. I am amazed at all of the hard work! Our city is one large family and together we will heal, rebuild and be stronger than ever."

The release stated that about 1,100 residents and businesses have been affected by the tornado, 80 homes or businesses were destroyed and 400 sustained major damage. These numbers are evolving and will change.

Crowder Gulf, a disaster recovery and management service, began removing debris Wednesday afternoon. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, 8.4 thousand cubic yards of debris had been removed.

More than 15,000 residents lost power in the storm and this morning, one week later, a little over 700 homes are still without electricity.

Volunteer sign-up and donation location for North Little Rock residents affected by the tornado is at 1300 Pike Ave.

AID APPLICATIONS

FEMA has approved nearly $1.3 million in disaster assistance to aid Arkansans' recovery efforts, a news release from the agency states.

Nearly 4,000 individuals and families have applied, according to the release.

Little Rock officials on Friday asked residents who were affected by the tornado and volunteers to catalog information about property damage. They also announced new hours for its family assistance center.

The property damage information will contribute to a "comprehensive damage assessment," which would allow the officials to "evaluate the actual extent of damage, monitor its real-time response and track the progress of recovery," according to a news release from the city.

The Family Assistance Center at The City Center, 315 N. Shackleford Road, has new hours, according to the release.

Today and Sunday, the center will be open from 1-4 p.m.

Starting Monday, the center's full-service hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drive-through assistance on weekdays will be available from 4-7 p.m. for pickup of only food, water and toiletries.

While shelters remain open across Arkansas, a new shelter will open in Missouri for people displaced by the tornadoes.

The Red Cross will open a shelter in Marble Hill, Mo., at Marble Hill Baptist Church, 502 Broadway, a release from the nonprofit states.

Red Cross shelters are also open in Little Rock, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road; Wynne, at Wynne Assembly of God, 1900 N. Killough Road; and Jesus Lives International Ministry, 400 Fitzhugh Circle; and at Jacksonville First Baptist Church, 401 N. First St., Jacksonville.

Elder Jackson Morgan (left) and Seth Vance, both of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hot Springs, clear fallen trees Friday morning on Woodlore Circle in west Little Rock where last week’s tornado ripped through. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





