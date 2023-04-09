4-star QB Jackson commits to Hogs

Four-star quarterback KJ Jackson committed to Arkansas after making his second trip to Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Jackson, 6-4, 217 pounds, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from North Carolina, Penn State, Ole Miss, Louisville. Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Kansas and other programs.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos impressed him during his latest visit.

“It was awesome getting to meet Coach Enos in-person and Coach Pitt and getting to see him again in-person. It was going to be great regardless of what happened,” Jackson said after his Tuesday visit. “Coach Enos set up this presentation and just talked about himself and his track record and all the quarterbacks he produced.”

Enos has coached seven current NFL quarterbacks – Brandon Allen, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Cooper Rush, Kirk Cousins and Brian Hoyer – as well as former NFL quarterbacks Drew Stanton and Tony Pike.

Jackson, who took part in a Razorback camp last summer, was also impressed by the facilities and the hungry Hog players on Tuesday.

“The facilities were amazing. Definitely top notch,” Jackson said. “Definitely some of the best facilities I’ve seen, and the guys at practice, they were just getting after it. You can tell they want to win.”

Rivals rates Jackson a 4-star recruit and the No. 16 pro-style quarterback in the nation in the 2024 class.

Jackson completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards and 42 touchdowns against 7 interceptions as a junior. He also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and 6 touchdowns.

He connected on 87 of 131 passes for 1,992 yards and 28 touchdowns against 3 interceptions a sophomore. He rushed 65 times for 139 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Jackson is the fifth commitment in the Razorbacks' 2024 class. Arkansas’ class was ranked No. 17 nationally by On3.com prior to Jackson’s pledge.