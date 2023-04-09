ALL-RIVER VALLEY WRESTLING: Summers, King share top wrestler honors after outstanding seasons

VAN BUREN -- Shiloh Summers and Grant King have accomplished a lot in their athletic careers at Van Buren.

Summers won a national championship in wrestling in Fargo, N.D., two summers ago, and King was an all-conference linebacker for the Pointers. They combined to win multiple state championships in both dual state and the recognized wrestling championships.

Yet, it's winning consecutive state championships as a team that stands out.

"Definitely, the team titles in wrestling," King said.

Summers and King led the way for the Pointers to win the Class 5A state wrestling championships the last two seasons.

"To win the state championship was way more of an accomplishment than any individual achievement will be," Summers said. "Whenever it comes down to the team, there's energy in the room, you hype up the next wrestler, you get a chain going of pins, and it just all stacks on top of each other. When that final whistle blows, everybody goes crazy."

Last year, King's pin in the 195-pound final against El Dorado's wrestler earned just enough points to squeeze the Pointers past Lake Hamilton, 191 to 187½, for their first state wrestling championship.

This year, Van Buren breezed to a 164 to 135½ advantage over second-place Mountain Home.

"There was a lot of nervousness going into the state tournament," King said. "I didn't feel as quick as I was last year, but I probably wrestled the best I did all year."

King won the 215-pound division with a 9-3 decision over Greenwood's Bryce Williams for his second-straight individual championship.

Summers won the 132-pound division for his third-straight individual championship. Van Buren also won individual championships in the 106-pound division by Don O'Kelley, the 113-pound division by Dakota Fenwick and the 126-pound division by Alex Reed for five titlists.

"It didn't even come down to the last match," Summers said. "It's the best way to go out to win both as an individual and as a team, and the way we won as a team."

Summers won as a 120-pounder last year, and as a 106-pounder as a sophomore.

He began wrestling before his seventh-grade year after his older sister, Violet, started wrestling.

"From the first practice I was hooked," Summers said. "Immediately, I loved it and stuck with it for six years now."

Violet Summers was not only Van Buren's first girl wrestling state champion but the first in the state after the Arkansas Activities Association sanctioned the girls' state wrestling championships in 2020. Violet Summers' division of the 100-pound weight class was the first to crown a champion and was in the state's largest classification.

That was Shiloh Summer's freshman season and about the last time that Violet could also get the best of her younger brother in the competitive family wrestling matches at home.

"Up until my freshman year, she was always bigger than I was," Shiloh Summers said. "Freshman year, the heaviest I weighed in was 98 pounds. From my sophomore year to junior year, I went from 106 to 130. She wouldn't wrestle me anymore."

His freshman year, Shiloh Summers didn't place in the state tournament. It was Van Buren's final year in the state's largest classification, but it also was that level of competition that set the tone for three-straight individual championships in Class 5A.

"It definitely did," said Summers, who finished 27-2 this season and 135-26 in his career. "The 6A was a lot harder. I was going up against really good wrestlers."

He earned his three state titles with continuous improvement in several areas.

"My sophomore year, the way I won was I was way stronger than all my competitors," Summers said. "Junior year, it was more technique. I was technically more sound than the other wrestlers. This year, the guy that finished second was probably stronger than me, but my technique was better, and it came down to endurance."

King, who finished 38-2 this year and 127-27 in his career, won the 215-pound division this year and the 195-pound division last year. In the Dual-State Tournament, which is not officially recognized by the AAA, King even wrestled in, and won, a match in the heavyweight division as a strategic decision based on the matchup. Van Buren won the Dual-State title by a 61-12 landslide in the final.

King was also an all-conference linebacker, who spent the summer with the Pointers at all of the 7-on-7 tournaments playing pass defense. His highlight during the football season was undoubtedly a touchdown he scored when he picked up a blocked punt and rumbled 8 yards for the score against Russellville.

"I came off free, and I thought I was going to block the punt, but Peyton Pschier beat me to it and got a hand on it," King said. "I saw the ball spiraling on the ground. I got it and probably ran a 4.2 40 with it. It was the fastest I ever ran in my life."

That individual moment of glory as well as his two individual wrestling state titles, though, pale in comparison to the two-team state championship in wrestling.

"They're special," King said. "It's the best feeling imaginable."

Van Burens Grant King (right) and Shiloh Summers, seen Thursday, March 30, 2023, are the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette boys co-wrestlers of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



