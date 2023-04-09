ALL-RIVER VALLEY WRESTLING: Third time’s the charm for Schmotzer as Van Buren wrestler claims state title, wrestler of the year honors

VAN BUREN -- Alexis Schmotzer certainly wasn't satisfied with her first two years of wrestling, so she set out to do something about it.

"If I'm going into something and I'm not satisfied, then I need to elevate myself," Schmotzer said.

Now, she's a state champion after winning the 130-pound division at the Class 5A state wrestling meet in February as a junior.

Schmotzer won with a pin in 4:47 over Hannah Keim of Central Arkansas Christian. Schmotzer was also the regional wrestling champion.

"I moved to Van Buren in the ninth grade and joined the wrestling team," Schmotzer said. "We went to state, but I didn't place. The next year, I didn't place. It really hurt."

Schmotzer started training in jiu-jitsu.

"I really wanted to get my body in shape and have the mindset for the year," Schmotzer said. "That was my goal."

Schmotzer finished 26-7 overall, which she wasn't completely satisfied with, at least during the season.

"I lost some; I won some," Schmotzer said. "I hit a plateau where I lost two matches, and I felt like I didn't do my best. I called my mom and told her I didn't know what was I was doing wrong. That was about four months before state. She said it was my breaking point, and now I know what I need to do and to go do it."

Schmotzer is also into mixed martial arts, and it's all added up to a physical and mental difference in her wrestling.

"It was both," Schmotzer said. "It was a lot of it, and then the confidence on the mat."

The season certainly didn't start off well for the Lady Pointers when Lillian Jones died suddenly during a weekend in October.

"When it happened, we all just paused," Schmotzer said. "The next day, we went to the wrestling room."

Jones won a state title for Van Buren in 2021, helping the Lady Pointers to the state championship. Jones moved to Fayetteville last year and also won an individual championship in the 100-pound division. Then, she moved back to Van Buren.

"She came back to our school," Schmotzer said. "I was excited to have her back. She was one of the best wrestlers I know. When she passed, it was a pause for all of us. We didn't know what to do without her."

Jones was the Lady Pointers' top wrestler.

"Oh, by far," Schmotzer said. "After that, collectively, we put more effort into what we were doing."

Jones would likely have joined Schmotzer as a state champion this season and definitely would have joined in celebrating Schmotzer's championship.

"She would have been ecstatic," Schmotzer said.

Van Burens Alexis Schmotzer, seen Thursday, March 30, 2023, is the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette girls wrestler of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



