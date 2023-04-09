‘An Evening with Dawes’ concert at Rev Room

Don't expect an opening act before folk-rock band Dawes hits the stage at the Rev Room in Little Rock on Monday.

The California five-piece will shoulder the proceedings on its own during "An Evening with Dawes," performing two sets that will span its nearly 15-year-long career and also cover most of its ambitious album "Misadventures of Doomscroller," which came out last summer.

The seven-track "Doom- scroller" finds Dawes em- bracing its jam band side, with jazz-inflected songs that sometimes stretch close to 10 minutes long. It's also a bit of a bittersweet time for the group, as this tour is the final one for bassist and founding member Wylie Gelber, who is leaving Dawes for a career as a "designer/contractor/builder all rolled into one," according to guitarist/frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

Dawes was formed in Los Angeles in 2009 by Goldsmith, his brother Griffin on drums, Gelber and keyboardist Tay Straithairn, who left the group in 2015. The band now includes Lee Pardini on keys and guitarist Trevor Menear.

In this March 17 interview, which has been edited for length and clarity, Goldsmith talks about "Misadventures of Doomscroller," which he calls a "love letter to playing live shows," and being inspired by long songs on jazz records.

Where are you now?

We're in Boston. We play here tonight and then tomorrow in New York City. Then we're off for two weeks and then we start the next leg.

How has the tour been so far?

It's emotional because it's our last run with [Gelber], who is moving on from touring life, but it's brought an energy to each night — in the audience and onstage — that has made for an amazing tour.

When I first heard 'Misadventures of Doomscroller,' my initial thought was that y'all must have had a blast when you were recording it.

Absolutely! It's fair to say that was the most fun we've had making a record. That and [the 2015 album] 'All Your Favorite Bands.' Both of those records are so alive, so reactive and exciting and scary because we didn't know what was going to happen. Making 'Misadventures' was the first time in a long time that I thought, 'I don't know if I'm good enough to do this.' I think that's a good feeling. It forces us to rise to the occasion.

What made you as a songwriter want to take these songs in these directions?

A band needs to grow. When we made our first record ["North Hills" from 2009], which was acoustic folk songs, it was exciting because we'd never done it. If we kept doing that, it would have been less and less exciting. We're always searching for that original feeling of how do we do something where we feel like we haven't done this before.

But also, as we've gotten older and our tastes have evolved, I've gotten way into proggy music and also a lot of jazz. I can't play jazz; I don't know how, but I love when I'd listen to these jazz albums and it was only five or six songs and some of the songs were 14 minutes or whatever and it still adhered to this unwritten rule that a vinyl record needs to be around 40 minutes ... it made it very digestible. We've done a lot of this, 10 songs averaging four minutes on albums. I wondered if we [could do] something like seven songs and still keep it at around 40 minutes ... just experimenting with the album-listening experience and also chasing after those jazz heroes of ours.

And it was made during covid, and we weren't sure if touring was ever going to come back. In that sense, it's kind of a love letter to playing live shows. We thought that if we can't go out there and do it, at least we can go in the studio and play guitar solos that are really long and get kinda weird.

Who were some of those jazz heroes you were listening to?

All eras of Miles Davis, and I got really into Thelonious Monk and Wayne Shorter. When we were recording the album, more than anything else I was listening to a lot of Frank Zappa and Herbie Hancock. With Herbie, hearing what he could do in a studio and the sounds he would create just blew my mind. I became a massive fan.

This isn't the first time y'all have performed in the "Evening with Dawes" setting. What is it about that format that you like?

We have eight albums now and we like to play something from every album and change it up a lot. It's easier to do that when we have more time. We get to explore more, and in a weird way the pressure is off so we can experiment and improvise in different ways. We find ourselves getting into a flow-state of some kind.

“An Evening with Dawes”