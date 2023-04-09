Faith Maynard, a senior at Sylvan Hills High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship through the Phyllis Kincannon Scholarship Program provided by the North Pulaski Republican Women. Faith will be pursuing a degree in biology/pre-vet studies.

Clark Wing, a senior at North Little Rock High School, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship through the Phyllis Kincannon Scholarship Program provided by the North Pulaski Republican Women. Clark will be pursuing a degree in advertising /marketing.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.