Arkansas bill sets in motion 14-month study on NIL for prep athletes





Name, Image and Likeness rules significantly changed the landscape of collegiate athletics.

It's already doing the same in some states for high school athletes, and it's likely coming to Arkansas, although it will be later rather than sooner before high school athletes in the state can take advantage of it.

NIL refers to athletes personally profiting from the commercial use of their names, images and likenesses while maintaining their eligibility to compete. While college athletes in Arkansas can do so now, high school athletes cannot.

A proposal by State Rep. R.J. Hawk, R-Bryant, during the 2023 legislative session sends the issue of whether Arkansas high school athletes will be allowed to profit from NIL rights to interim study. A report, including findings and recommendations for proposed legislation on NIL, is due to the Legislative Council by Oct. 24, 2024. Any resulting legislation could be proposed to the General Assembly in the session that begins January 2025.

"We're looking at options because of the states around us right now," Hawk said. "Ideally what we don't want to happen is what happened in college. It was because kids went to the courts; the O'Bannon case. The courts essentially decided what the NIL was going to look like. That's when the legislators got involved based on the court's decision. The high schools are trying to beat legislature to the courts."

The case that Hawk referred to is a federal court case brought by college athletes against the NCAA. Former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon was the lead plaintiff. The suit argued that student-athletes should be able to profit personally from the use of their name, image and likeness and remain eligible to compete. NCAA rules at the time barred the practice, though the universities the athletes played for could profit from them. In 2014, a federal district court judge ruled that the NCAA's practice of barring NIL payments to athletes violated anti-trust laws.

The NCAA-approved collegiate NIL policy went into effect July 1, 2021. Since then, college athletes have been paid to appear in advertising messages for businesses, sold their own merchandise lines and found other ways to make money. In some cases, the amount of NIL money available influenced player transfers and recruiting, perhaps changing the competitive balance.

Currently, there are more than 20 states that have NIL agreements in place for high school students.

"I think 27 states are doing it right now," said Lance Taylor, the executive director of the Arkansas Activities Association. "There's interest in the legislature about trying to do something. I don't think the colleges have figured it out yet. If we're going to do something, we need to go really cautiously and see what it's going to do."

The Arkansas Activities Association is the governing body for high school sports and activities in the state. Taylor and Hawk both agree that the state's governing body needs to be deliberate in putting an NIL plan in place.

On a podcast Thursday with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Hawk said he wanted to see how states who have plans in place are faring, using their pros and cons to see what works and what doesn't.

"We need to move cautiously," Taylor said. "The courts have already said that a person owns their name, image and likeness. I get that. Something is going to happen, but we want to do it the right way and make it fair to kids but also make it fair to all kids. That's the key right there: all kids, not certain kids. We want to treat them all the same."

With any legislative action in Arkansas delayed until at least 2025, it's unlikely that current junior or senior high school student-athletes will benefit from NIL.

The California Interscholastic Federation was the first to allow high school athletes to receive financial compensation through marketing and commercial agreements as long as the high school's name or markings were not used.

"We have no idea how much it's going to cost," Taylor said. "We don't want to create a monster that doesn't make it fair to all kids. We don't want kids to feel like they're playing uphill before the game even starts. We want the kids to feel like no matter what end of the field they're on that it's level, as much as it can be."

Several elements of NIL for high school athletes make it different from the plan the NCAA approved two years ago: the legalities concerning minors, academic eligibility, residency requirements and potential recruitment.

Current Arkansas Activities Association rules bar eligible players from accepting NIL payments. According to the AAA Handbook, "a student may not ... directly or indirectly accept monetary awards or compensation other than the actual or reasonable cost of necessary meals, lodging or transportation in connection with participation, and ... directly or indirectly accept gifts, products, awards or monetary compensation for permitting his/her name, picture, or person to be used to advertise, promote or recommend a product, services, commercial venture or political sport."

"There are more questions on the high school level than college because we're dealing with minors," Taylor said. "You can't make a minor sign anything without parents. To me, that's a whole different issue than what colleges are dealing with. We're dealing with younger kids. The only ones that can sign for them are parents, so we have these legal questions."

The AAA has looked at other states and what they're doing to consider what's best for Arkansas.

"That's what we're doing, seeing what everybody is doing," Taylor said. "They're all different. Some states have been proactive in doing it themselves and others have had legislators say that they're doing it. Again, we want to be fair to the kids."

Hawk said one option being looked at by Arkansas is similar to one Texas' University Interscholastic League is considering: limiting NIL agreements only to student-athletes 18 years of age or older.

Any NIL agreement could increase recruiting of student-athletes among high schools which is arguably the biggest drawback, Taylor said.

"Some people will try to take advantage of it," Taylor said. "This is going to open a can of worms. Can you put that lid back on once it's open? That's why we're moving cautiously."

According to Taylor, NIL has been on the AAA radar for three years and it has been prepping its board of directors that it will come up at some point.

"We've talked about it for three years in every board meeting we've had," Taylor said. "Just to have the conversation we need to have and not just spring it on everybody."

With 27 other states, which includes neighboring Oklahoma, Tennessee and Louisiana already with NIL in place for high school student-athletes, the AAA is somewhat under the gun to get something in place.

"You never want to be the first and you never want to be the last," Taylor said. "That's how that works."



