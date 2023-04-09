ARKANSAS A-Z: Arkansas once had 122 fire towers; only 17 remain

Fire towers (also known as lookouts) go back thousands of years.

The oldest lookout still standing is the Tuztoromy Firewatch Tower in Sopron, Hungary, which was built in the 13th century and remodeled in 1681. The first one built in America was in downtown Harlem in New York, constructed in 1856 in what is now Marcus Garvey City Park. The first fire lookout strictly for protection of American forests was built in 1902 at Bertha Hill near Headquarters, Idaho. At the height of their use (1930s to 1970s), Arkansas had more than 120 fire towers.

The U.S. Forest Service was created in 1905 to oversee the management of the country's woodlands. In 1910, a fire called the "Big Blow-Up" burned three million acres in Washington state, Idaho and Montana, killing 87 people in what is believed to be the largest forest fire in recorded U.S. history. As a result of this fire, the Forest Service put in place a new rule: "All fires must be extinguished by 10 a.m. the following morning." Early detection suddenly became a priority.

Prior to 1910, a few fire lookout towers existed, built as early as the 1870s, primarily to protect towns and industrial sites. After the new Forest Service rule, towers emerged nationwide. During the Great Depression, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) built 3,100 towers, including many in the Ouachita and Ozark national forests. The Arkansas Forestry Commission was established by Act 234 in 1931, and it too built many more towers.

Tower watchmen often lived alone in or near the tower and spent the daylight hours scanning the forests for signs of smoke. If they detected a possible fire, they were equipped with a telephone to report it. This was the primary way of detecting fires until the 1960s, when aerial detection became more accurate and easier. In the 1970s, toward the end of the era of fire towers, nearly half of the "towermen" in Arkansas were women.

The fire tower at Rich Mountain in Polk County (Courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration)

Towers closed as human presence in forests increased. Road systems expanded into the forests, and more citizens began to report fires, especially with the advent of cellphones. With aerial surveillance (and later, satellites), the need for lookout towers diminished.

At the height of their operation, Arkansas had 122 known fire towers. The state currently has 14 lookouts on the National Historic Lookout Register: Bee Mountain Lookout, Rich Mountain Fire Tower, and Tall Peak Fire Tower in Polk County; Boat Mountain Lookout Tower, Buffalo Tower, and Compton Lookout in Newton County; Crossroads Fire Tower in Ashley County; Forum Lookout Tower in Madison County; Hardy Lookout Tower in Sharp County; Horn Lookout Tower in Lee County; Pinetree Lookout Tower in St. Francis County; Poison Springs Fire Tower in Ouachita County; Push Mountain Fire Tower in Baxter County and Sugarloaf Fire Tower in Stone County.

Arkansas also has three towers listed on the National Register of Historic Places: Crossroads Fire Tower (listed in 2006), Sugarloaf Fire Tower Historic District (listed in 1995) and Tall Peak Fire Tower (listed in 1993). Crossroads is the tallest remaining tower at 120 feet. It was originally 100 feet, but, between 1936 and 1943, an additional 20 feet were added to increase its range of view. Also on the National Register is the Look See Tree in Drew County, a large white oak that was utilized as a fire tower for many years.

Fire lookouts came in many shapes and designs, with certain types being more popular in different parts of the country. The "L" series began in the West and was the most popular type of lookout. In general, it had a wood-frame "cab" or cabin, most perched atop a pole or timber tower up to 100 feet tall. The most popular type of lookout elsewhere in the country was built by the Aeromotor Co. These were steel towers with four legs and a winding staircase up to the cab. The cab was approximately 7 feet by 7 feet, with windows across all sides and topped with a metal roof. The Crossroads Fire Tower is an Aeromotor tower.

As early as the 1940s, fire towers across the country began to serve another purpose: as tourist attractions. Some of the more popular lookouts welcomed the attention, installing things like soda fountains and concessions and teaching visitors about forest fire prevention. Another use of obsolete towers is for radio and television antennas. Some states put them up for sale — both the towers and the remaining sites where the towers have been removed — sometimes requiring the dismantling of the tower as a condition of the purchase.

— Laura Downing

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.net.