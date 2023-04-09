As NWACC looks to hire full-time AD, NorthArk, ASU Mid-South sports department leaders share ideas

BENTONVILLE -- The excitement in Arkansas for junior college athletics is growing, so the timing is good for Northwest Arkansas Community College to expand its nascent program, two athletic directors at other two-year schools said.

NWACC's trustees voted in 2019 to begin a men's and women's cross country program, making it the college's first sanctioned athletic program. The cross country team competed for the first time in the fall of 2021.

The college is finalizing the description for a full-time athletic director, said Justin D. White, vice president of student services. White said Wednesday that he expects the posting to go out "in the next few days" and run until mid-May. The school previously said it hopes to have an athletic director starting after July 1.

Chris Parker, athletic director and men's basketball coach at Arkansas State University Mid-South in West Memphis, said experience at the collegiate level and with developing an overall program is paramount.

"I think it's vitally important if you can find someone who's been through the process of adding sports or creating an athletic department, experience you can't get anywhere else," Parker said.

Mid-South, founded in 1992, started its sports program 13 years ago, said Parker, who's been there since the beginning. The Greyhounds began with men's and women's basketball. They played in high school facilities in West Memphis and Marion and practiced in a leased private gymnasium for three years before funding and building their own arena, Parker said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided "a good chunk" of the money because part of the gym serves as a shelter, Parker said, and was used for that purpose after deadly storms struck the state March 31.

Mid-South, which has an enrollment of 1,423, is adding baseball and softball this fall.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state, with 7,593 students taking courses for academic credit last fall semester.

"There were a lot of growing pains that a lot of people will never know," Parker said about Mid-South's sports journey.

Understanding the myriad details involved in leading an overall program is key for an athletic director, he said. That includes budgeting, purchasing equipment and uniforms, developing department infrastructure, handling insurance needs and travel costs as well as feeding and housing athletes on the road.

"There's a whole lot of stuff that comes into it that people don't understand," Parker said.

He added it's a great time for NWACC to find an athletic director and possibly expand.

"The excitement behind junior college athletics in Arkansas is at an all-time high," Parker said. "We've got so many new and different programs coming in."

North Arkansas College in Harrison has featured sports since it opened in 1974, said Bobby Howard, Pioneers athletic director and women's basketball coach. Mid-South and NorthArk are two-year schools, like NWACC, and members of the National Junior College Athletic Association. NorthArk's enrollment is 1,792.

Howard, who said scheduling and budgets are among the biggest challenges for any athletic director, pointed to NorthArk players' community service as a unifying force connecting the teams and the public. Pioneers volunteer for Special Olympics events, shovel snow, read to elementary school students and help conduct sports camps, among other service activities, he said.

"People around the community know that NorthArk kids are good kids," Howard said. "We feel like service to the community is a big deal. We hold our kids to a high standard, just like everybody else does. It's been successful."

He said recruiting against NWACC for many of the same athletes would be a challenge.

"They have a nice campus over there and a lot of students," Howard said.

Even though NWACC hasn't announced its immediate sports plans, Howard noted that "lots of people are starting baseball, softball first."