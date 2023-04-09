ASC to present ‘Charlotte’s Web’

Theatergoers are invited to take in a story of true friendship on the Zuckerman farm during the upcoming children's production of "Charlotte's Web."

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present this classic children's tale, based on the book written by E.B. White and adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, and 2 p.m. April 23. The shows will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St. This production is sponsored by Relyance Bank.

The cast features 24 young actors. Skyler McKinley, a ninth-grader from White Hall, takes on the role of the wise, kind-hearted spider Charlotte, according to a news release.

"'Charlotte's Web' follows a rambunctious, lovable pig named Wilbur (played by Violet Jennings of Woodlawn), who captures the heart of the compassionate, animal-loving little girl, Fern Arable (played by Allison Carraway of White Hall, who is making her ASC debut). When Wilbur grows too big, he's sent to live on a farm owned by Fern's uncle, Homer Zuckerman (played by Arin Bell of the Watson Chapel community). While at the farm, Wilbur discovers his fate, and it's up to Charlotte to hatch a plan to save him," according to the release.

The rest of the farm animals and family members are played by Loren Bell, Peyton Bifford, Langston Cosner, Paisley Criner, Charlie Davis, Daijah Dismuke, Patience Guy, Kaleb Hughes, Crystal Jennings, Lily Jennings, Rory Elizabeth Lake, Brandt Lunsford, Violet Myers, Matthew Nguyen, Emily Scarbrough, Hunter Walker Sims, Liliana Rose Wall, Raymond Wallace, Alice Weeley and Will Young.

"Charlotte's Web" is co-directed by Kayla Earnest, Keiren Minter and Kourtlynn Pinkins. Minter and Pinkins are making their directorial debuts.

"I love the growth these characters show throughout the story," said Earnest. "There comes a time in everyone's life when they realize that they are a part of something much bigger than themselves and that our friendships and love for others is one of the most important parts of our lives. These young actors are portraying that journey beautifully and I'm so incredibly proud of them."

Pinkins said the young cast is very excited about the show, receptive, and open to learning. Along with her role as co-director, she takes her role as a mentor for these young kids seriously.

"When you're with kids, you have a place in their life and they remember you. It's important to speak life into the children when you're working with them. This gives them greater reassurance and helps build their confidence," Pinkins said.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at asc701.org, by calling (870) 536-3375, or by purchasing in person at ASC. Tickets are also offered to students at $10. People may call or come to ASC to purchase tickets.

For more information about the show or performances for school groups, contact ASC Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@acs701.org or (870) 536-3375.