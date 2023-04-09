ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ASO offers free concerts of Black composers’ songs

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC : ASO 'freebies'

Singers Sarah Dailey and Nisheedah Golden join the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson for a pair of free "Neighborhood Concerts" featuring works by Black composers:

◼️ 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dunbar Middle School Auditorium, 1100 Wright Ave., Little Rock

◼️ 2 p.m. April 16 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff.

Dailey will sing excerpts from H. Leslie Adams' "Five Millay Songs." Golden will sing two songs by Little Rock native Florence Price: "Hold Fast to Dreams" and "My Soul's Been Anchored in the Lord." The orchestra will play Price's "Octet for Brasses and Piano," George Walker's "Lyric for Strings," Jessie Montgomery's "Strum" and William Grant Still's "Out of the Silence."

To attend, RSVP at ArkansasSymphony.com.

ART AND EXHIBITS : 'Voices & Votes'

The Arkansas Humanities Council is partnering with the Smithsonian Institution, the Museum on Main Street and Arkansas host sites to bring the traveling exhibit "Voices & Votes: Democracy in America" to Arkansas.

The traveling exhibit, adapted from a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, includes historical and contemporary photos, historical artifacts (including campaign and voter memorabilia), protest material, and educational and archival videos as well as interactive multimedia components.

It will travel across the state, starting Saturday-May 26 at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

The rest of the schedule:

◼️ June 1-July 14 at the Delta Gateway Museum in Blytheville

◼️ July 21-Sept. 1 at the Old Independence Regional Museum in Batesville

◼️ Sept. 8-Oct. 20 at John Brown University in Siloam Springs

◼️ Oct. 27-Dec. 8 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

◼️ Dec. 15-Jan. 28 at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia.

Admission to the exhibit is free. Visit arkansashumanitiescouncil.org.

Apple blossoms

"A Parade of Apple Blossoms," commemorating the 100th anniversary of the first Apple Blossom Festival in Rogers in 1923, goes on display Saturday at the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St., Rogers. It will remain up through Oct. 28. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154.

The exhibit includes original festival costumes and other festival-related objects from the museum's collection, photos of elaborately decorated parade floats, a re-creation of a downtown Rogers window display, a reproduction of the Apple Blossom Queen's throne (where visitors can sit and take pictures) and recordings by Arkansas Arts Academy students of festival music.

The museum will also re-create a festival tradition by sponsoring a window-decorating contest in the downtown business district; online voting through the museum's website, rogershistoricalmuseum.org/window-contest, will be open Saturday-April 30. The winner of the people's choice poll, to be announced on the museum's social media accounts on May 1, will receive a $500 Visa gift-card prize.

Fort Smith exhibits

An opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Friday, introduces three new exhibitions at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith:

◼️ "The Museum Project," in the Sandi and Sandy Sanders Gallery for the Permanent Collection, features examples of art photography curated and donated to select museums around the world, the work of a group of artists that photographer and professor Robert von Sternberg mobilized in 2012. The Fort Smith exhibit includes 23 works of photographic media and digital imagery by six artists -- Barry Andersen, Darryl Curran, Sheila Pinkel, Bonnie Schiffman, Michael Stone and Nancy Webber.

◼️ Elizabeth Weber's sculptural art exhibition, "Exploring the Woods Within," in the Marta Jones Gallery.

◼️ A solo show by Ayree Maner, a sophomore at Greenwood High School, who works primarily with acrylics and watercolor and has recently started working in oils, in the Student Gallery. Sponsor is the Arvest Foundation.

All three exhibitions are on display through July 9. Admission is free. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

FILM : 'Return of the King'

The extended edition of "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," winner of 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director (Peter Jackson), returns to theaters for the 20th anniversary of its release:

◼️ 7 p.m. Thursday at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock and 7 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonel Glenn 18

◼️ 7 p.m. April 19 at the Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock, Jonesboro Towne Cinema in Jonesboro, the Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema 16 in Fort Smith.

Each screening will include an exclusive introduction by Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the film, discussing the lasting legacy and appeal of author J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" universe. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.

ETC. : Pulitzer-winning poet

Hendrix-Murphy Visiting Poet and Pulitzer Prize-winner Sharon Olds will read and discuss her work at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Staples Auditorium at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. A book signing in Mills Lobby will follow the reading, and WordsWorth Books of Little Rock will sell select titles of Olds' work.

Olds is the author of 13 volumes of poetry; her collection "Stag's Leap" won the T.S. Eliot Prize and the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.

Admission is free. Olds' staff requests that members of the audience wear masks. Visit hendrixmurphy.org.