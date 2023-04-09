Barkus on Main coming back to delight of dogs and humans





Crawfish, collars and costumes are just a few of the many things to expect at this year's Barkus on Main dog parade from noon to 5 p.m. April 16, in downtown Little Rock.

"Paws down, this is the best dog event in the entire state," Mandy Marshall, owner of Hounds Lounge and co-founder of the event, says. "This is truly a party focused around dogs."

Barkus on Main made its debut in Little Rock in 2017. The annual event is open to the community, giving dogs and their owners the opportunity to show off their best costumes in a Mardi Gras-theme parade down Main Street as bead throwers, food vendors, face painters, musicians and many others contribute to bringing fun to the city.

"All parade participants are encouraged to dress up in costume," Marshall says. "There will be judges there. Everyone will strut their stuff down Main Street. We'll be throwing beads, dog toys and dog treats. It's just a party for the dogs."

Parade participants, two-and-four-legged, will have the chance to win prizes, and two lucky dogs will be voted for by number of likes in the event's Facebook page before the event to claim the titles of King and Queen of Barkus. Although the party is centered around the pups, Marshall says humans are just as encouraged to dress the part as well. "It's so cool how many humans come every year dressed up."

Beyond a Mardi Gras-theme dog parade, there will be plenty for attendees to do and see, according to Marshall, such as, "vendors selling pet-related items and [other] items. There will be some rescue organizations there with adoptable dogs. There will be food truck vendors that will be selling crawfish and gumbo. There will be live music. There will be a DJ."

And to keep up to par with New Orleans' take on the event, there will be a hurricane station, where adults can treat themselves to a festive alcoholic drink, commonly referred to as a "hurricane," as well as beer.

For the first time, this year's event will have an agility course, where dogs can show off their tricks and abilities, and a new dock-diving section, where dogs can splash in for a quick swim, both of which Marshall is very excited about.

"We're setting up a gigantic pool and dogs are going to be jumping off the dock, fetching," she says. Marshall says a lot of Arkansans "have Labs that love to go hunting. This is right up their alley." The event will host professional dogs that will perform for the crowd on the agility course and in the dock-diving pool, but is not exclusive to them, as all dogs are welcome to participate in the fun. And it is just as much for families as it is for dogs, as "there will be a kid zone," Marshall says.

"Paw Patrol will be making a special appearance to dance with the kids. There will be some bouncy houses, giant bubble makers, kids face painting. ... Why not bring New Orleans to Little Rock?" Marshall says.

Although Mardi Gras is traditionally held earlier in the year, Arkansas' unpredictable weather makes things difficult for her when it comes to planning the event.

Anticipating around 5,000 people to attend, Marshall encourages the community to come out and take part by volunteering.

"To throw an event anywhere in a city that's going to have 5,000 people there, it does take the community," she says. "We need volunteers to come help us set up, direct people [and] pull trash. This event couldn't happen without volunteers. We need our community to get behind us. To revitalize the downtown area and throw an amazing party." And what better reason to volunteer than "to get involved in Little Rock's best dog party," she says.

Registration to volunteer and march in the parade can be found on the event website at barkusonmain.com. It will cost $25 to register one dog for the parade; $40 for two and $60 for three.

For those who would like to register to join in the parade, she says, "the first 100 dogs that sign up get a 'Wag Bag,' which is stuffed full of dog-related fun items, such as toys and treats." Not only that, but there are additional perks that extend beyond the parade. "Also, the first 100 people that get a Wag Bag will also earn a free day of doggy daycare at Hounds Lounge."

Marshall believes the parade's contribution to the growth and revitalization of the downtown area is "bringing families that live all around Central Arkansas to downtown Little Rock, even if it's just once a year to Barkus on Main to give them the exposure and the experience that downtown Little Rock is a cool place and safe place for them to bring their families."

More information about the event or how to sign up to join the parade or volunteer can be found at barkusonmain.com.





This little pup was all dressed up and ready for the start of the Mardi Gras parade during the Barkus on Main event in downtown Little Rock on April 10, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)







